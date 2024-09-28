https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/hezbollah-officially-confirms-death-of-movements-leader-nasrallah-1120330862.html

Hezbollah Officially Confirms Death of Movement's Leader Nasrallah

Hezbollah Officially Confirms Death of Movement's Leader Nasrallah

Sputnik International

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday.

Hezbollah officially confirmed the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, the movement said in a statement.The IDF said on Saturday that it had continued targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon.Since Friday night, Israeli forces have struck over 140 targets, including "launchers aimed at Israeli civilians, buildings in which weapons were stored, strategic weaponry, weapons production facilities, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites, some embedded underneath residential buildings in the area of Beirut," the IDF said.On Friday, Israel carried out a massive airstrike on the main Hezbollah headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut. Six residential buildings were destroyed in the attack, Lebanese media reported.The Israeli air force launched a strike on the Hezbollah Central Headquarters, located under a residential building in a suburb of Beirut, according to the IDF.Born in 1960 in the suburbs of Beirut, Nasrallah studied at a Shia seminary in the Lebanese city of Baalbek and joined Hezbollah as it was formed in 1985.Nasrallah became the leader of the movement after his predecessor and Hezbollah co-founder, Abbas Al Musawi, was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike in 1992.Under Nasrallah's leadership, Hezbollah acquired long-range rockets capable of reaching northern Israel, aided its ally Syria against Western-backed insurgents and gained popularity in the region.

