German Authorities Silent About Impact of Nord Stream Sabotage on Ukraine Ties - Lawmaker

The German authorities are not responding to a request regarding the possibility of close cooperation with Ukraine given the allegations of Kiev's involvement in the explosion of the Nord Stream pipelines, Bundestag member from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Steffen Kotre told RIA Novosti.

2024-09-30T04:52+0000

On the sidelines of Russian Energy Week, he told Sputnik that he had sent a request to the German federal government about how it was conducting dialogue with Ukraine and whether trusting cooperation was possible given the allegations against Kiev of involvement in an act of state terrorism. Restoring the sabotaged Nord Stream pipelines is generally possible and justified, German industry will suffer greatly without Russian gas, Steffen Kotre said.He also emphasized that the current situation, in which Russian gas was not being supplied, was "one of two, three, four nails driven into the coffin of our industry.""We are experiencing unprecedented deindustrialization. Including because of gas prices, which have now doubled or tripled on the exchange," the lawmaker said, noting that Germany can only get cheap gas from Russia.The explosions on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe — Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 — occurred on September 26, 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden have not ruled out deliberate sabotage. Nord Stream AG, the operator of Nord Stream, said that the destruction of the gas pipelines was unprecedented, and it was impossible to estimate the repair time. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office initiated a case on an act of international terrorism. Russia has repeatedly requested data on the explosions on Nord Stream, but has never received it, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. If the Alternative for Germany party were to join the country's government, it would lift anti-Russian sanctions and stop aggressive actions against Russia, acting in German interests and not because of some kind of friendship with the Kremlin, Steffen Kotre said.In a conversation on the sidelines of Russian Energy Week, he suggested that following the federal elections in 2025, Alternative for Germany could join the government in a coalition with the Christian Democratic Union, if the latter does not "undemocratically limit" AfD.At the same time, he emphasized that by representing Germany's interests, it would be possible to establish closer cooperation with Russia again.The Russian Energy Week was held in Moscow from September 26 to 28. RIA Novosti acted as the forum's media partner.

