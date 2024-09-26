https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/russian-deputy-pm-calls-for-impartial-probe-into-nord-stream-blasts-involving-russia-1120300625.html

Russian Deputy PM Calls for Impartial Probe Into Nord Stream Blasts Involving Russia

An objective investigation is needed into the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines involving Russia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"It seems to me that an international investigation is needed, which would be more objective and would include Russia," Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum. Russia is ready to continue deliveries if buyers are interested, the official added.Russia remains a reliable supplier of oil and gas to Hungary, and the countries will continue to develop relations in the energy sector, Novak emphasized.Global demand is not expected to peak for neither oil nor gas in the coming decades, the deputy prime minister noted."In my opinion, there will be no peak demand for oil or gas until 2050," he told reporters.It is important for the world to prevent shortages of energy resources, as such risk exist, Novak said.Russia has 10% of foreign equipment left to substitute in the oil industry, Alexander Novak pointed out."To date, there are only about 200 types of equipment left… Now there is 10% of the amount of equipment that we did not produce, but bought abroad," he said.In the next few years, it is planned that Russian enterprises will start making the remaining types of equipment, which will ensure the technological sovereignty of the country, Novak added.The Russian government is working on President Vladimir Putin's instructions to limit the export of raw materials to unfriendly countries.The list of banned products will include both minerals and processed products, the official added.

