https://sputnikglobe.com/20240930/relatives-of-sputniks-correspondent-killed-in-lebanon---editor-in-chief-1120356862.html

Relatives of Sputnik's Correspondent Killed in Lebanon - Editor-in-Chief

Relatives of Sputnik's Correspondent Killed in Lebanon - Editor-in-Chief

Sputnik International

Israeli strikes on Beirut suburbs have killed relatives of Ahmed Mohammed, who works as correspondent for Sputnik news agency, the editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya international media group and the RT broadcaster, Margarita Simonyan, said on Monday.

2024-09-30T10:30+0000

2024-09-30T10:30+0000

2024-09-30T10:30+0000

world

margarita simonyan

middle east

lebanon

israel

beirut

israel defense forces (idf)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1c/1120330409_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_80917fe70c4551823f8535648503a921.jpg

"Our Sputnik correspondent in Lebanon, Ahmed Mohammed, lost relatives following an IDF [Israel Defense Forces] strike on a multi-story building in the suburbs of Beirut. Ahmed's relatives lived in this building. Two of them died, the fate of two others is unknown, and three are in serious condition in the hospital. Our condolences to Ahmed and his family," Simonyan said on Telegram. Israel began carrying out massive strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon on Monday. IDF Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi labeled the offensive operation in Lebanon "Northern Arrows." The death toll from the bombardments exceeded 1,500, the Lebanese Health Ministry said. Hezbollah, in turn, fired dozens of rockets toward northern Israel. This escalation was preceded by a series of explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon from September 17-18, which killed over 40 people and injured nearly 3,500 others.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/hezbollah-leader-nasrallah-eliminated---idf-1120328389.html

lebanon

israel

beirut

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sputnik's correspondent, margarita simonyan, killed relatives, killed in lebanon