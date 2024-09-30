International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 18,900 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Region - MoD
Ukraine Loses Over 18,900 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Region - MoD
The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 18,900 Ukrainian servicepeople and 133 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"In total, during the fighting in the Kursk region, the enemy lost more than 18,900 military personnel, 133 tanks, 65 infantry fighting vehicles, 98 armored personnel carriers, 856 armored combat vehicles, 562 vehicles," the ministry said. Kiev loses over 350 soldiers in the Kursk Direction over the past 24 hours, the defense ministry said.On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched an offensive in Russia's Kursk Region. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a large-scale provocation aimed at civilians and vowed a proper response. Russian forces launched a counteroffensive.
Ukraine Loses Over 18,900 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Region - MoD

10:49 GMT 30.09.2024
The crew of the Ka-52 Alligator helicopter carries out a combat mission to destroy Ukrainian Armed Forces units on the border with the Kursk region.
The crew of the Ka-52 Alligator helicopter carries out a combat mission to destroy Ukrainian Armed Forces units on the border with the Kursk region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 18,900 Ukrainian servicepeople and 133 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"In total, during the fighting in the Kursk region, the enemy lost more than 18,900 military personnel, 133 tanks, 65 infantry fighting vehicles, 98 armored personnel carriers, 856 armored combat vehicles, 562 vehicles," the ministry said.
Kiev loses over 350 soldiers in the Kursk Direction over the past 24 hours, the defense ministry said.
Ukrainian Armed Forces MRAP destroyed by Russian Black Sea Fleet Naval Infantry in Kursk region.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Lost Over 50% of Equipment Involved in Attack on Kursk Region - Russian General
22 September, 13:50 GMT
On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched an offensive in Russia's Kursk Region. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a large-scale provocation aimed at civilians and vowed a proper response. Russian forces launched a counteroffensive.
