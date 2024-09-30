https://sputnikglobe.com/20240930/ukraine-loses-over-18900-soldiers-during-operation-in-kursk-region---mod-1120357337.html

Ukraine Loses Over 18,900 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Region - MoD

The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 18,900 Ukrainian servicepeople and 133 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"In total, during the fighting in the Kursk region, the enemy lost more than 18,900 military personnel, 133 tanks, 65 infantry fighting vehicles, 98 armored personnel carriers, 856 armored combat vehicles, 562 vehicles," the ministry said. Kiev loses over 350 soldiers in the Kursk Direction over the past 24 hours, the defense ministry said.On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched an offensive in Russia's Kursk Region. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a large-scale provocation aimed at civilians and vowed a proper response. Russian forces launched a counteroffensive.

