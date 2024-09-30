https://sputnikglobe.com/20240930/vucic-says-russia-holds-initiative-on-battlefield-skeptical-of-ukraines-prospects-1120355690.html

Vucic Says Russia Holds Initiative on Battlefield, Skeptical of Ukraine’s Prospects

Vucic Says Russia Holds Initiative on Battlefield, Skeptical of Ukraine’s Prospects

Russia has the initiative on the battlefield when it comes to the conflict Ukraine, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told US media on Monday.

“The Russians have the initiative on the battlefield,” Vucic said, when asked about Ukraine’s prospects in the conflict. Earlier this month, the Ukrainian military admitted that they were outnumbered by Russian troops and outgunned as well. Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia. According to Lavrov, the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, including not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel.

