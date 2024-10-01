https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/death-toll-from-hurricane-helene-in-us-surpasses-130---reports-1120371751.html

Death Toll From Hurricane Helene in US Surpasses 130 - Reports

The number of Hurricane Helene related deaths has reached at least 131 in the southeast of the United States, US media reported on Tuesday.

North Carolina and South Carolina have reportedly faced the worst damage. The officials in these states said more than 80 people have been found dead. The authorities are trying to airdrop supplies, restore power and clear roads after massive rains from the hurricane left thousands of people stranded and without shelter, according to CBS News. President Joe Biden's homeland security adviser, Liz Sherwood-Randall, told reporters on Monday that over 3,500 federal response personnel were deployed to the storm-stricken areas and the number of urban search and rescue personnel would be increased to 1,250 in the next few days. President Biden is scheduled to visit North Carolina on Wednesday. Former US President and the Republican candidate Donald Trump has already visited Georgia, while his rival Kamala Harris is reportedly planning to visit the region after first response efforts. The hurricane reached the United States late on Thursday, and weakened to a tropical storm on Friday. Helene has caused wide-spread destruction across several states. In response, Biden issued emergency declarations for Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

