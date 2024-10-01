https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/internship-for-journalists-from-expanded-brics-group-opens-at-sputnik-1120372924.html

Internship for Journalists From Expanded BRICS Group Opens at Sputnik

The Sputnik headquarters in Moscow has become the central venue for training sessions for 11 journalists from the expanded BRICS group.

Representatives of major media outlets from their countries are participating in the special fall session of the SputnikPro BRICS+ project, which opened today at the media group's press center as part of the InteRussia program from the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Support Foundation. The session is timed to the XVI BRICS Summit, which is taking place under Russia’s chairmanship this year. The event was launched by Vasily Pushkov, Director of International Cooperation, and Sergey Orlov, Deputy Executive Director of the Gorchakov Foundation.Young professionals will remain in Moscow until the end of October. During the month, they will attend master classes and workshops from Sputnik experts, meet with representatives of leading Russian companies and think tanks, and get acquainted with the cultural life of the capital.At the start of the event, participants shared their impressions of the program and their stay in Russia.Elsaid Azza Ahmed Abdelmegeed from the Egyptian newspaper Al Ahram remarked:"As for the training, everything has been well organized from the moment we arrived at the airport. The entire team has been cooperative and ready to answer any questions at any time. On the first day of the training, and during our tour of Sputnik Agency, we received valuable information from Vasily Pushkov and Viktoria Polikarpova. It strives to reveal the truth and dismantle the propaganda that both Arab and Islamic countries face. I hope to work with Sputnik one day," she added.Yuri Ferreira Nogueira, a journalist from the Brazilian magazine Forum, supported her:"I am very excited about the upcoming events and lectures from both Sputnik and the Gorchakov Fund. This is a unique opportunity to learn more about the Russian media, while sharing and exchanging experiences in newsmaking with colleagues from different countries," she also noted. Their colleague from Arab News, Tamara Aboalsaud, shared:

