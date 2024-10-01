International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/israeli-army-says-launched-limited-ground-raids-against-hezbollah-in-southern-lebanon-1120368108.html
Live Updates: Israeli Army Launches Limited Ground Raids Against in Southern Lebanon
Live Updates: Israeli Army Launches Limited Ground Raids Against in Southern Lebanon
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they had launched limited ground raids into southern Lebanon.
2024-10-01T00:02+0000
2024-10-01T00:17+0000
Live Updates: Israeli Army Launches Limited Ground Raids Against in Southern Lebanon

00:02 GMT 01.10.2024 (Updated: 00:17 GMT 01.10.2024)
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday its forces had launched limited ground raids against Hezbollah targets in the border area of ​​southern Lebanon.
"In accordance with the decision of the political echelon, a few hours ago, the IDF began limited, localized, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel," the army said on Telegram.
The Israeli Air Force and artillery are supporting the IDF ground forces during the operation, striking military targets, it said.
An explosion was also heard in the skies over the Syrian capital Damascus, Syrian state television reported.
Such explosions are usually linked to air defense systems' work against airstrikes of Israel. Syria neighbors Lebanon.
Asked about the incursion into Lebanon, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the US "would like" to see a ceasefire, but affirmed the US commitment to Israel.
"We've been very clear that the security of Israel-- when it comes to security, our support is iron clad. That has not changed," she said.
00:22 GMT 01.10.2024
Israeli Army Registers About 10 Projectiles Launched From Lebanon Into Northern Israel
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) registered about 10 projectiles launched from Lebanon into northern Israel, the army said on Tuesday.
"Following the sirens that sounded in the area of Meron in northern Israel, approximately 10 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon," the IDF said.
It noted that some of the shells had been intercepted, while others fell in open areas. No casualties were reported.
00:18 GMT 01.10.2024
Syrian Air Defense Working on 'Enemy Targets' in Damascus Area - Reports
Syrian air defense is working on "enemy targets" in the Damascus area, Syrian state television reported.
Earlier, the broadcaster reported explosions in the Damascus area.
