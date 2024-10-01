Live Updates: Israeli Army Launches Limited Ground Raids Against in Southern Lebanon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday its forces had launched limited ground raids against Hezbollah targets in the border area of ​​southern Lebanon.

"In accordance with the decision of the political echelon, a few hours ago, the IDF began limited, localized, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel," the army said on Telegram.

The Israeli Air Force and artillery are supporting the IDF ground forces during the operation, striking military targets, it said.

An explosion was also heard in the skies over the Syrian capital Damascus, Syrian state television reported.

Such explosions are usually linked to air defense systems' work against airstrikes of Israel. Syria neighbors Lebanon.

Asked about the incursion into Lebanon, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the US "would like" to see a ceasefire, but affirmed the US commitment to Israel.