Live Updates: Israeli Army Launches Limited Ground Raids Against in Southern Lebanon

Israeli Army Registers About 10 Projectiles Launched From Lebanon Into Northern Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) registered about 10 projectiles launched from Lebanon into northern Israel, the army said on Tuesday.

"Following the sirens that sounded in the area of Meron in northern Israel, approximately 10 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon," the IDF said.

It noted that some of the shells had been intercepted, while others fell in open areas. No casualties were reported.