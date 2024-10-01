https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/no-one-held-accountable-for-crimes-against-russian-pows-in-ukraine---un-report-1120371487.html

UN Report Reveals Nobody Held Accountable for Crimes Against Russian PoWs in Ukraine

Sputnik International

No one has been held accountable for crimes against Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine, a fresh periodic report by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, established by the United Nations Human Rights Council, released a report indicating that Ukrainian soldiers committed war crimes by executing and torturing Russian prisoners of war. The UN mission documented 25 instances of reprisals against these prisoners by Ukrainian troops.More than half of the 205 Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine interviewed by the UN since March 2023 said they had been tortured and ill-treated, the report read, adding that 10 of them "reported being subjected to sexual violence, including inflicting violence to genitals and threats of rape."

