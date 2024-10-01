https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/no-one-held-accountable-for-crimes-against-russian-pows-in-ukraine---un-report-1120371487.html
UN Report Reveals Nobody Held Accountable for Crimes Against Russian PoWs in Ukraine
No one has been held accountable for crimes against Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine, a fresh periodic report by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Tuesday.
Earlier this year, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, established by the United Nations Human Rights Council, released a report indicating that Ukrainian soldiers committed war crimes by executing and torturing Russian prisoners of war. The UN mission documented 25 instances of reprisals against these prisoners by Ukrainian troops.More than half of the 205 Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine interviewed by the UN since March 2023 said they had been tortured and ill-treated, the report read, adding that 10 of them "reported being subjected to sexual violence, including inflicting violence to genitals and threats of rape."
GENEVA (Sputnik) - A recent periodic report from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) revealed that no one has been held accountable for crimes committed against Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine.
Earlier this year, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, established by the United Nations Human Rights Council, released a report indicating that Ukrainian soldiers committed war crimes by executing and torturing Russian prisoners of war. The UN mission documented 25 instances of reprisals against these prisoners by Ukrainian troops.
"The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine reported that as of 16 August 2024, five pre-trial investigations were carried out into possible ill-treatment, as well as wilful killings of Russian prisoners of war, under articles 434 and 438 (“violations of rules and customs of war”) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. However, no person received a notification of suspicion in relation to these investigations," the report read.
More than half of the 205 Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine interviewed by the UN since March 2023 said they had been tortured and ill-treated, the report read, adding that 10 of them "reported being subjected to sexual violence, including inflicting violence to genitals and threats of rape."
"The vast majority of incidents of torture or ill-treatment of Russian POWs (reported by 87 interviewees) occurred in unofficial or transit locations including garages, basements or private houses. OHCHR identified several such places. They were typically used by frontline units of the Ukrainian armed forces or by security forces and were located in Donetsk,Kharkov, Kherson, Kiev, Lugansk and Zaporozhye regions. Russian POWs were held in these places after evacuation from the battlefield and before entering official facilities," the report read.