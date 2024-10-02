Photos: Iran's Missile Strike on Israel

Iran launched a full-scale retaliatory strike on Israel codenamed Operation True Promise II and reportedly used hypersonic Fatteh-2 missiles able to maneuver at a speed over 16,000 kilometers per hour.
Iran launched a full-scale retaliatory strike on Israel in a move code-named Operation True Promise II. Three Israeli military bases were targeted and multiple F-35 fighter jets of the Israeli air force were destroyed, according to Iranian media.
Take a look at the aftermath of Iran’s strikes on Israel in Sputnik's gallery:
The IRGC gave details of the operation ‘True Promise 2’, saying 90 percent of the Iranian missiles have successfully hit the targets, including the “strategic Israeli centers” in the occupied territories.
