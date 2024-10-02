International
Photos: Iran's Missile Strike on Israel
Photos: Iran's Missile Strike on Israel
Sputnik International
Iran launched a full-scale retaliatory strike on Israel codenamed Operation True Promise II and reportedly used hypersonic Fatteh-2 missiles able to maneuver at a speed over 16,000 kilometers per hour.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that the attack was a response to Israel's killing of the chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, and Iranian Brig. Gen. Abbas Nilforoshan, an IRGC commander.Iran reported it had used the hypersonic Fatteh-2 missiles during the attack – the projectiles are able to maneuver at a speed of more than 16,000 kilometers per hour.Take a look at the aftermath of Iran's strikes on Israel in Sputnik's gallery:
Photos: Iran's Missile Strike on Israel

03:58 GMT 02.10.2024 (Updated: 10:29 GMT 02.10.2024)
Subscribe
Iran launched a full-scale retaliatory strike on Israel in a move code-named Operation True Promise II. Three Israeli military bases were targeted and multiple F-35 fighter jets of the Israeli air force were destroyed, according to Iranian media.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that the attack was a response to Israel's killing of the chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, and Iranian Brig. Gen. Abbas Nilforoshan, an IRGC commander.
Iran reported it had used the hypersonic Fatteh-2 missiles during the attack – the projectiles are able to maneuver at a speed of more than 16,000 kilometers per hour.
Take a look at the aftermath of Iran’s strikes on Israel in Sputnik's gallery:
CC BY 4.0 / Tasnim News Agency / Iranian missile (cropped image)

The IRGC gave details of the operation ‘True Promise 2’, saying 90 percent of the Iranian missiles have successfully hit the targets, including the “strategic Israeli centers” in the occupied territories.

The IRGC gave details of the operation ‘True Promise 2’, saying 90 percent of the Iranian missiles have successfully hit the targets, including the “strategic Israeli centers” in the occupied territories. - Sputnik International
1/7
CC BY 4.0 / Tasnim News Agency / Iranian missile (cropped image)

The IRGC gave details of the operation ‘True Promise 2’, saying 90 percent of the Iranian missiles have successfully hit the targets, including the “strategic Israeli centers” in the occupied territories.

© AP Photo / Maya Alleruzzo

Israelis take cover as projectiles launched from Iran are being intercepted in the skies over Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

Israelis take cover as projectiles launched from Iran are being intercepted in the skies over Rosh HaAyin, Israel. - Sputnik International
2/7
© AP Photo / Maya Alleruzzo

Israelis take cover as projectiles launched from Iran are being intercepted in the skies over Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

© AP Photo / Majdi Mohammed

Missiles launched from Iran towards Israel are seen in the West Bank city of Nablus.

Missiles launched from Iran towards Israel are seen in the West Bank city of Nablus. - Sputnik International
3/7
© AP Photo / Majdi Mohammed

Missiles launched from Iran towards Israel are seen in the West Bank city of Nablus.

© AP Photo / Leo Correa

Cars moves on a road as projectiles launched from Iran are being intercepted in the skies over northern Israel.

Cars moves on a road as projectiles launched from Iran are being intercepted in the skies over northern Israel. - Sputnik International
4/7
© AP Photo / Leo Correa

Cars moves on a road as projectiles launched from Iran are being intercepted in the skies over northern Israel.

© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit

Israeli air defense system fires to intercept Iranian rockets over Israel.

Israeli air defense system fires to intercept Iranian rockets over Israel. - Sputnik International
5/7
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit

Israeli air defense system fires to intercept Iranian rockets over Israel.

© AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov

Israeli military and police work at a damaged school building hit by Iranian missiles in Israeli Gadera.

Israeli military and police work at a damaged school building hit by Iranian missiles in Israeli Gadera. - Sputnik International
6/7
© AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov

Israeli military and police work at a damaged school building hit by Iranian missiles in Israeli Gadera.

© AP Photo / Abdel Kareem Hana

Missiles launched from Iran towards Israel streak across the night sky as seen from the Gaza Strip.

Missiles launched from Iran towards Israel streak across the night sky as seen from the Gaza Strip. - Sputnik International
7/7
© AP Photo / Abdel Kareem Hana

Missiles launched from Iran towards Israel streak across the night sky as seen from the Gaza Strip.

