Photos: Iran's Missile Strike on Israel

Iran launched a full-scale retaliatory strike on Israel codenamed Operation True Promise II and reportedly used hypersonic Fatteh-2 missiles able to maneuver at a speed over 16,000 kilometers per hour.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that the attack was a response to Israel's killing of the chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, and Iranian Brig. Gen. Abbas Nilforoshan, an IRGC commander.Iran reported it had used the hypersonic Fatteh-2 missiles during the attack – the projectiles are able to maneuver at a speed of more than 16,000 kilometers per hour.Take a look at the aftermath of Iran’s strikes on Israel in Sputnik's gallery:

