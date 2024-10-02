https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/biden-signs-enhanced-presidential-security-act-into-law---white-house-1120380891.html

Biden Signs Enhanced Presidential Security Act Into Law - White House

Biden Signs Enhanced Presidential Security Act Into Law - White House

Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden signed into law the "Enhanced Presidential Security Act of 2024," requiring the US Secret Service (USSS) to set consistent standards for protecting Presidents, Vice Presidents, and major candidates, the White House said in a statement.

2024-10-02T06:00+0000

2024-10-02T06:00+0000

2024-10-02T06:00+0000

americas

joe biden

donald trump

us secret service

kamala harris

white house

congress

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/17/1120255593_0:163:3062:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_b0c2a9c285efc55dd4a85256b5076cff.jpg

"The President signed into law: H.R. 9106, "Enhanced Presidential Security Act of 2024," which requires the U.S. Secret Service to apply the same standards for determining the number of agents required to protect Presidents, Vice Presidents, and major Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates," the statement said on late Tuesday. This follows Congress passing legislation in late September to strengthen Secret Service protection for US presidential candidates, ensuring that both Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris receive the same level of protection as President Joe Biden. The legislation comes after two assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump since July.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240916/cia-veteran-ukrainian-connection-in-trumps-assassination-attempt-cannot-be-ignored-1120170439.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

biden security, biden presidential securoyt, enhanced presidential security act, us secret service security, us security, us vp security, us candidates security