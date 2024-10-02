International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/biden-signs-enhanced-presidential-security-act-into-law---white-house-1120380891.html
Biden Signs Enhanced Presidential Security Act Into Law - White House
Biden Signs Enhanced Presidential Security Act Into Law - White House
Sputnik International
US President Joe Biden signed into law the "Enhanced Presidential Security Act of 2024," requiring the US Secret Service (USSS) to set consistent standards for protecting Presidents, Vice Presidents, and major candidates, the White House said in a statement.
2024-10-02T06:00+0000
2024-10-02T06:00+0000
americas
joe biden
donald trump
us secret service
kamala harris
white house
congress
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/17/1120255593_0:163:3062:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_b0c2a9c285efc55dd4a85256b5076cff.jpg
"The President signed into law: H.R. 9106, "Enhanced Presidential Security Act of 2024," which requires the U.S. Secret Service to apply the same standards for determining the number of agents required to protect Presidents, Vice Presidents, and major Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates," the statement said on late Tuesday. This follows Congress passing legislation in late September to strengthen Secret Service protection for US presidential candidates, ensuring that both Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris receive the same level of protection as President Joe Biden. The legislation comes after two assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump since July.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240916/cia-veteran-ukrainian-connection-in-trumps-assassination-attempt-cannot-be-ignored-1120170439.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/17/1120255593_166:0:2897:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fd20e6358c481050439551e35d2ad27b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
biden security, biden presidential securoyt, enhanced presidential security act, us secret service security, us security, us vp security, us candidates security
biden security, biden presidential securoyt, enhanced presidential security act, us secret service security, us security, us vp security, us candidates security

Biden Signs Enhanced Presidential Security Act Into Law - White House

06:00 GMT 02.10.2024
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Joe Biden meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, at the Quad leaders summit at Archmere Academy in Claymont, Del., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
President Joe Biden meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, at the Quad leaders summit at Archmere Academy in Claymont, Del., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2024
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Joe Biden signed into law the "Enhanced Presidential Security Act of 2024," requiring the US Secret Service (USSS) to set consistent standards for protecting Presidents, Vice Presidents, and major candidates, the White House said in a statement.
"The President signed into law: H.R. 9106, "Enhanced Presidential Security Act of 2024," which requires the U.S. Secret Service to apply the same standards for determining the number of agents required to protect Presidents, Vice Presidents, and major Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates," the statement said on late Tuesday.
In this imaged released by the Martin County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers arrest Ryan Routh, the man suspected in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2024
Analysis
CIA Veteran: Ukrainian Connection in Trump's Assassination Attempt Cannot Be Ignored
16 September, 18:58 GMT
This follows Congress passing legislation in late September to strengthen Secret Service protection for US presidential candidates, ensuring that both Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris receive the same level of protection as President Joe Biden.
The legislation comes after two assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump since July.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала