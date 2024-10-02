https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/biden-signs-enhanced-presidential-security-act-into-law---white-house-1120380891.html
Biden Signs Enhanced Presidential Security Act Into Law - White House
US President Joe Biden signed into law the "Enhanced Presidential Security Act of 2024," requiring the US Secret Service (USSS) to set consistent standards for protecting Presidents, Vice Presidents, and major candidates, the White House said in a statement.
"The President signed into law: H.R. 9106, "Enhanced Presidential Security Act of 2024," which requires the U.S. Secret Service to apply the same standards for determining the number of agents required to protect Presidents, Vice Presidents, and major Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates," the statement said on late Tuesday. This follows Congress passing legislation in late September to strengthen Secret Service protection for US presidential candidates, ensuring that both Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris receive the same level of protection as President Joe Biden. The legislation comes after two assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump since July.
"The President signed into law: H.R. 9106, "Enhanced Presidential Security Act of 2024," which requires the U.S. Secret Service to apply the same standards for determining the number of agents required to protect Presidents, Vice Presidents, and major Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates," the statement said on late Tuesday.
This follows Congress passing legislation in late September to strengthen Secret Service protection for US presidential candidates, ensuring that both Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris receive
the same level of protection as President Joe Biden.
The legislation comes after two assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump since July.