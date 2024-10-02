https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/russia-china-to-continue-to-promote-security-in-eurasia-world-1120380503.html

Russia, China to Continue to Promote Security in Eurasia, World

Russia, China to Continue to Promote Security in Eurasia, World

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that Russia and China will strengthen relations and promote security and stability in Eurasia and the world, China Central Television reported.

2024-10-02T05:37+0000

2024-10-02T05:37+0000

2024-10-02T05:37+0000

world

russia

china

vladimir putin

xi jinping

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

brics

security

maritime security

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104526/04/1045260499_0:260:5000:3073_1920x0_80_0_0_b2e85ef52ddbecdb1a1bbbdf03966f1e.jpg

Putin explained that the Eurasian security framework is based on “the number of consensus” he and his Chinese counterpart reached.Russia and China efficiently cooperate in international and regional affairs, and are also working together to build a fair multipolar world order, Putin noted in a congratulatory message to Xi on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China. Close and mutually beneficial relations between the two countries are currently at their highest level in history, the Russian leader added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/whats-behind-putins-move-to-change-russias-nuclear-doctrine-1120297331.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-china security cooperation, russia-china global security, eurasian security framework, russian chinese security framework, sco security framework, brics collective security