https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/russia-china-to-continue-to-promote-security-in-eurasia-world-1120380503.html
Russia, China to Continue to Promote Security in Eurasia, World
Russia, China to Continue to Promote Security in Eurasia, World
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that Russia and China will strengthen relations and promote security and stability in Eurasia and the world, China Central Television reported.
Putin explained that the Eurasian security framework is based on “the number of consensus” he and his Chinese counterpart reached.Russia and China efficiently cooperate in international and regional affairs, and are also working together to build a fair multipolar world order, Putin noted in a congratulatory message to Xi on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China. Close and mutually beneficial relations between the two countries are currently at their highest level in history, the Russian leader added.
Russia, China to Continue to Promote Security in Eurasia, World

05:37 GMT 02.10.2024
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that Russia and China will strengthen relations and promote security and stability in Eurasia and the world, China Central Television reported.
Putin explained that the Eurasian security framework is based on “the number of consensus” he and his Chinese counterpart reached.

"I am confident that the parties will fully implement a number of consensuses reached during my meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, continue to strengthen Russian-Chinese comprehensive strategic cooperation and partnership in the new era and promote security and stability in Eurasia and throughout the world," Putin was quoted as saying by the Chinese broadcaster.

Russia and China efficiently cooperate in international and regional affairs, and are also working together to build a fair multipolar world order, Putin noted in a congratulatory message to Xi on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China.
Close and mutually beneficial relations between the two countries are currently at their highest level in history, the Russian leader added.
