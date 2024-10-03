https://sputnikglobe.com/20241003/berliners-rallying-for-peaceful-resolution-to-conflicts-in-ukraine-middle-east-1120403416.html
Berliners Rallying for Peaceful Resolution to Conflicts in Ukraine, Middle East
About 3,000 people rallied in the German capital on Thursday for a peaceful resolution to the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.
The event, which according to preliminary estimates of the organizers has attracted at least 3,000 people, is being held under the slogan "No to War and Arms, Yes to Peace and International Solidarity". This is one of the many rallies that took place in Berlin on October 3 to mark the German Unity Day. The participants carried flags, banners and placards calling on the German government to do better in its peace efforts for Ukraine and the Gaza Strip. The rally, which also called for an end to German weapon supplies to Ukraine, was organized by left-wing political forces and backed by such people as The Left lawmaker Soren Pellmann, the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance – Reason and Justice leader Sahra Wagenknecht, and Social Democratic Party member Ralf Stegner, among other politicians, lawmakers and rights activists.
Berliners Rallying for Peaceful Resolution to Conflicts in Ukraine, Middle East
