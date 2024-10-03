https://sputnikglobe.com/20241003/frances-policy-completely-aligned-with-the-us---analyst-1120395580.html
France’s Policy ‘Completely Aligned With the US’ - Analyst
French President Emmanuel Macron earlier urged Israel to stop its military operation in Lebanon, reaffirming France's commitment to United Nations Interim Force in this Middle Eastern country.
The French foreign ministry earlier said that Paris condemns Iran's missile attack on Israel, and that France used "its military means in the Middle East to counter the Iranian threat." This came as Macron expressed desire for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity to be restored in strict compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
Commenting on Paris helping Israel against Iran and supporting Lebanon at the same time, retired French army colonel, Alain Corvez, told Sputnik that it’s a "terrible" situation as there is "no normal diplomacy" in France.
"We [France] have lost our sovereignty. We don't decide. The decisions are not taken in Paris. They are decisions which have been elaborated in Brussels and Brussels is the bridge to Washington. We have adopted all the strategic thinking of the US," Corvez, international strategy and international relations consultant of the French defense and interior ministries, said.
France doesn’t pursue a sovereign policy, focusing instead on supporting the policy of the US and Israel, he added. According to Corvez, the policy of France is "now completely aligned with American policy."
"We have to recover our sovereignty of decisions. […] It's a shame. Each time [French President Emmanuel] Macron is going to Beirut, to Lebanon, he is the envoy of Washington. He's not officially the envoy, but the Lebanese political parties know that he's coming to support Israel’s and Washington's policy," the expert concluded.
The French foreign ministry earlier said that Paris condemns Iran's missile attack
on Israel, and that France used "its military means in the Middle East to counter the Iranian threat." This came as Macron expressed desire for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity to be restored in strict compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 1701.