France’s Policy ‘Completely Aligned With the US’ - Analyst

France's Policy 'Completely Aligned With the US' - Analyst

French President Emmanuel Macron earlier urged Israel to stop its military operation in Lebanon, reaffirming France's commitment to United Nations Interim Force in this Middle Eastern country.

Commenting on Paris helping Israel against Iran and supporting Lebanon at the same time, retired French army colonel, Alain Corvez, told Sputnik that it’s a "terrible" situation as there is "no normal diplomacy" in France.France doesn’t pursue a sovereign policy, focusing instead on supporting the policy of the US and Israel, he added. According to Corvez, the policy of France is "now completely aligned with American policy."The French foreign ministry earlier said that Paris condemns Iran's missile attack on Israel, and that France used "its military means in the Middle East to counter the Iranian threat." This came as Macron expressed desire for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity to be restored in strict compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

