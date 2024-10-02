https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/irans-foreign-minister-on-missile-strike-on-israel-tehran-warned-us-not-to-interfere-1120383494.html
Iran's Foreign Minister on Missile Strike on Israel: Tehran Warned US Not to Interfere
Tehran has sent Sweden a message for Washington saying that Iran's missile attack on Israel on October 1 was Iran's right to self-defense, while the Iranian side has separately warned the US not to interfere, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Iran launched several hundred ballistic missiles toward Israel in response to the killings of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, and senior IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his government was not seeking a war with Israel but would confront any threat in a resolute manner.There is a possibility of conflict in the Middle East, but Tehran believes that the situation in the region will stabilize in the coming days, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.Iran's armed forces are ready for any possible actions of Israel, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.Possible Escalation ScenariosIran has prepared hundreds of missiles that it could use if Israel or the United States decide to strike back, The New York Times reported, citing two members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps familiar with the matter.Iran is ready to launch these missiles from western borders, the newspaper said.Israel may strike oil production facilities inside Iran and other strategic targets within days in response to Tehran's massive missile attack and will consider other options, including hitting its nuclear facilities, if Tehran attacks again, the Axios news portal reported, citing Israeli officials.At the same time, Israel has not yet decided on specific steps to respond to Iran's missile strike, as it wants to coordinate these measures with the US, the news portal reported.According to a US official, Washington has made it clear to Israel that it supports its intention to respond to Iran's shelling, but believes the response must be measured, Axios said.US warships in the Mediterranean Sea shot down a handful of missiles during Iran's attack on Israel, The Washington Post reported.On Tuesday, the IRNA news agency reported that US Navy ships failed to intercept missiles fired by Iran towards Israel.Flights Cancellation All flights in Iran have been canceled until Thursday morning in connection with the situation in the Middle East, Jafar Yazerlu, a spokesperson for Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, said on Wednesday.On Tuesday, the spokesperson said that Iran had grounded all flights until Wednesday morning over security concerns.
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran has sent Sweden a message for Washington saying that Iran's missile attack on Israel on October 1 was Iran's right to self-defense, while the Iranian side has separately warned the US not to interfere, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Iran launched several hundred ballistic missiles toward Israel in response to the killings of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, and senior IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his government was not seeking a war with Israel but would confront any threat in a resolute manner.
"An exchange of messages does not mean [the existence] of agreements, and before the response [of Iran to Israel's actions in the region] there was no exchange of messages. After the response, a warning was issued to Sweden to pass it on to the United States, and it was said [in this message] that this [missile attack against Israel] was our right to self-defense, and we have no intention of continuing [the strikes]. We also issued a warning to the United States to step aside and not to interfere," Araghchi was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.
There is a possibility of conflict in the Middle East, but Tehran believes that the situation in the region will stabilize in the coming days, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.
"I see the coming days as bright. The possibility of conflict exists, but our forces are fully prepared. Last night, we only hit military and security targets and, unlike the Israeli side, did not affect the civilian sphere. We believe that we will see a kind of gradual stabilization of the situation in the region in the coming days," Araghchi was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.
Iran's armed forces are ready for any possible actions of Israel, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.
"Our armed forces are prepared for possible actions by the Israeli regime. If any new steps are taken by the [Israeli] regime and those who support it, they will face a tougher response from Iran," Araghchi was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.
Possible Escalation Scenarios
Iran has prepared hundreds of missiles that it could use if Israel or the United States decide to strike back, The New York Times reported, citing two members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps familiar with the matter.
Iran is ready to launch these missiles from western borders, the newspaper said.
Israel may strike oil production facilities inside Iran and other strategic targets within days in response to Tehran's massive missile attack and will consider other options, including hitting its nuclear facilities, if Tehran attacks again, the Axios news portal reported, citing Israeli officials.
At the same time, Israel has not yet decided on specific steps to respond to Iran's missile strike, as it wants to coordinate these measures with the US, the news portal reported.
According to a US official, Washington has made it clear to Israel that it supports its intention to respond to Iran's shelling, but believes the response must be measured, Axios said.
US warships in the Mediterranean Sea shot down a handful of missiles during Iran's attack on Israel, The Washington Post reported.
On Tuesday, the IRNA news agency reported that US Navy ships failed to intercept missiles fired by Iran towards Israel.
All flights in Iran have been canceled until Thursday morning in connection with the situation in the Middle East, Jafar Yazerlu, a spokesperson for Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the spokesperson said that Iran had grounded all flights until Wednesday morning over security concerns.
"In order to maintain flight safety and [taking into account] the situation in the region, all flights throughout the country are canceled until 5 a.m. [local time, 01:30 GMT] tomorrow," Yazerlu was qouted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.