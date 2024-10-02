https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/irans-foreign-minister-on-missile-strike-on-israel-tehran-warned-us-not-to-interfere-1120383494.html

Iran's Foreign Minister on Missile Strike on Israel: Tehran Warned US Not to Interfere

Iran's Foreign Minister on Missile Strike on Israel: Tehran Warned US Not to Interfere

Sputnik International

Tehran has sent Sweden a message for Washington saying that Iran's missile attack on Israel on October 1 was Iran's right to self-defense, while the Iranian side has separately warned the US not to interfere, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.

2024-10-02T07:45+0000

2024-10-02T07:45+0000

2024-10-02T07:45+0000

world

iran-israel row

middle east

israel

iran

ismail haniyeh

hassan nasrallah

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

hezbollah

abbas araghchi

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/05/1119648140_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_fe4f1d71976ef1da57e4ed1b4b64fa9d.jpg

On Tuesday, Iran launched several hundred ballistic missiles toward Israel in response to the killings of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, and senior IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his government was not seeking a war with Israel but would confront any threat in a resolute manner.There is a possibility of conflict in the Middle East, but Tehran believes that the situation in the region will stabilize in the coming days, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.Iran's armed forces are ready for any possible actions of Israel, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.Possible Escalation ScenariosIran has prepared hundreds of missiles that it could use if Israel or the United States decide to strike back, The New York Times reported, citing two members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps familiar with the matter.Iran is ready to launch these missiles from western borders, the newspaper said.Israel may strike oil production facilities inside Iran and other strategic targets within days in response to Tehran's massive missile attack and will consider other options, including hitting its nuclear facilities, if Tehran attacks again, the Axios news portal reported, citing Israeli officials.At the same time, Israel has not yet decided on specific steps to respond to Iran's missile strike, as it wants to coordinate these measures with the US, the news portal reported.According to a US official, Washington has made it clear to Israel that it supports its intention to respond to Iran's shelling, but believes the response must be measured, Axios said.US warships in the Mediterranean Sea shot down a handful of missiles during Iran's attack on Israel, The Washington Post reported.On Tuesday, the IRNA news agency reported that US Navy ships failed to intercept missiles fired by Iran towards Israel.Flights Cancellation All flights in Iran have been canceled until Thursday morning in connection with the situation in the Middle East, Jafar Yazerlu, a spokesperson for Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, said on Wednesday.On Tuesday, the spokesperson said that Iran had grounded all flights until Wednesday morning over security concerns.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/weakening-iran-and-hezbollah-part-of-broader-israeli-us-project---analyst-1120383063.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/iron-dome-proved-to-be-a-bust-iran-strikes-israel-in-retaliation-for-assassinations-1120377938.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/irans-attack-on-israel-shows-peril-of-mistaking-restraint-for-weakness-1120379834.html

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran-israel row, iran israen missile strike, israel missile strike, iron dome, iran war israel, iran israel escalation, mideast war, mideast crisis, middle east escalation