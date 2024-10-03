https://sputnikglobe.com/20241003/hollywoods-subservience-to-deep-state-revealed-as-netflix-celebrates-azov-fighter-1120393237.html

Hollywood’s Subservience to Deep State Revealed as Netflix Celebrates Azov Fighter

Radio host Rachel Blevins joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program Wednesday to discuss a Netflix reality program’s celebration of a Ukrainian Azov Battalion veteran, noting it is the latest example of the causal inclusion of US foreign policy narratives in movies and television.

The Netflix reality television program Love Is Blind has drawn controversy by featuring a retired US Marine as a contestant – without revealing his service in a Ukrainian neo-Nazi military brigade.Bohdan Olinares is introduced as a “proud immigrant and Ukrainian refugee” searching for love on the popular streaming series that allows single men and women to get to know each other anonymously before exchanging marriage vows face-to-face. The 36-year-old claims he is searching for a partner who can “embrace his history and unique upbringing,” including his time spent fighting for Ukraine in 2022.But a report by the US state-backed media outlet Voice of America revealed that Olinares spent his six-month stint in the country fighting for the Azov Battalion, a regiment of Ukraine’s armed forces founded as an assemblage of ultranationalist and neo-Nazi groups. The notorious military brigade has made efforts to rebrand in recent months but its extremist roots have been widely acknowledged in Western media, with US Congressman Ro Khanna (D-CA) previously spearheading an effort to deny US funds to the regiment in the name of combatting “white supremacy and neo-Nazism.”The Azov Batallion’s first commander Andriy Biletsky once claimed the “historic mission” of Ukraine is “to lead the White Races of the world in a final crusade… against the Semite-led Untermenschen [subhumans].” Olinares has not clarified why he chose to fight in the Azov Battalion or whether he shares the views of its founders.Radio host Rachel Blevins joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program Wednesday to discuss the revelation, noting it is the latest example of the inclusion of US foreign policy narratives in US movies and television.The journalist revealed her content had been removed from YouTube – ostensibly on the grounds of violating their “hate speech” policy – because she cited the Russian government’s official position on the ongoing Ukraine conflict.“Hollywood is and always has been an intricate part of the imperial narrative machine, the information war,” said Garland Nixon. The Sputnik host noted that US-produced reality television programs such as 90-Day Fiancé often feature cast members from allied countries like Ukraine or Israel who constantly relay US State Department narratives on issues of foreign policy.“It's very common on that show, too, that you will have a couple where they have a partner from Ukraine or in the past from Russia,” said Blevins. “Now it's like if you have a partner from Russia, all of a sudden you've got to be like, ‘oh, this is a Russian who doesn't like their country anymore.’”The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has covertly worked with Hollywood studios since 1947, even hiring an entertainment industry liaison to influence how the agency and its views are portrayed in films. Western intelligence agencies have occasionally undertaken the effort of producing major films from the ground up, such as when the CIA secretly funded the 1954 animated adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm.In recent years, the US military has attempted to reach potential recruits through video games, sponsoring esports teams and tournaments.*Azov Battalion is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

