IDF Announces 8 Fatalities Among Troops in Southern Lebanon – Reports

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced eight fatalities among its soldiers in the operation against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, The Times of Israel newspaper reported.

The paper provided the names and photos of the soldiers killed. They were three captains, two staff sergeants and three first class sergeants. All of them were under 24 years old. The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border aggravated after the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli military and Hezbollah fighters exchange fire almost daily in areas along the border. Israel began carrying out massive strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon last Monday. IDF Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi labeled the offensive operation in Lebanon "Northern Arrows." Hezbollah, in turn, fired dozens of rockets toward northern Israel. This escalation was preceded by a series of explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon on September 17-18, which killed over 40 people and injured nearly 3,500 others. Last Saturday, Hezbollah confirmed that its chief Hassan Nasrallah had been killed in the Israeli airstrike on Beirut the day before.

