https://sputnikglobe.com/20241003/iran-will-consider-any-state-providing-airspace-to-israel-as-enemy--foreign-minister-1120393797.html

Iran Will Consider Any State Providing Airspace to Israel As Enemy – Foreign Minister

Iran Will Consider Any State Providing Airspace to Israel As Enemy – Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Iran will consider any state that provides its airspace to Israel as an enemy, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

2024-10-03T05:23+0000

2024-10-03T05:23+0000

2024-10-03T05:23+0000

world

iran-israel row

israel

iran

lebanon

abbas araghchi

hassan nasrallah

ismail haniyeh

hezbollah

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116260948_41:0:2880:1597_1920x0_80_0_0_0a2efe3deb6b7ad0e3cd9d933d947e66.jpg

Iranian top diplomat expressed hope that "no one will give such permission". On Monday, Israel announced the start of a "limited" military ground operation in southern Lebanon, reportedly with no plans to permanently occupy any areas of the country. Since last week, the Israeli Air Force has been carrying out massive strikes against Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah targets in various parts of the neighboring state. Several targeted airstrikes on Beirut have also been made, killing high-ranking Hezbollah commanders.Hezbollah has responded with missile launches, primarily targeting northern Israel, but the range of the attacks has increased significantly in recent days.On Tuesday, Iran launched several hundred ballistic missiles toward Israel in response to the killings of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, Palestinian movement Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) senior commander Abbas Nilforoushan. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his government was not seeking a war with Israel but would confront any threat in a resolute manner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/iran-showed-restraint-for-two-months-amid-israeli-attacks---russian-un-envoy-1120389998.html

israel

iran

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran-israel row, iraninan missiles israel, iran missile strike, iran strikes israel, mideast crisis, middle east violence, mideast escalation, jews vs arabs, jews arabs war