Iran Will Consider Any State Providing Airspace to Israel As Enemy – Foreign Minister
Iran Will Consider Any State Providing Airspace to Israel As Enemy – Foreign Minister

05:23 GMT 03.10.2024
Iran will consider any state that provides its airspace to Israel as an enemy, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
Iranian top diplomat expressed hope that "no one will give such permission". On Monday, Israel announced the start of a "limited" military ground operation in southern Lebanon, reportedly with no plans to permanently occupy any areas of the country. Since last week, the Israeli Air Force has been carrying out massive strikes against Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah targets in various parts of the neighboring state. Several targeted airstrikes on Beirut have also been made, killing high-ranking Hezbollah commanders.Hezbollah has responded with missile launches, primarily targeting northern Israel, but the range of the attacks has increased significantly in recent days.On Tuesday, Iran launched several hundred ballistic missiles toward Israel in response to the killings of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, Palestinian movement Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) senior commander Abbas Nilforoushan. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his government was not seeking a war with Israel but would confront any threat in a resolute manner.
Iran Will Consider Any State Providing Airspace to Israel As Enemy – Foreign Minister

05:23 GMT 03.10.2024
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran will consider any state that provides its airspace to Israel as an enemy, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
Iranian top diplomat expressed hope that "no one will give such permission".
"More than 90% of our missiles reached their targets and were not intercepted. We have already told representatives of other countries that we will consider [an enemy] anyone who provides their airspace to Israel. But I hope that no one will give such permission," Iranian news agency SNN quoted Araghchi as saying.
On Monday, Israel announced the start of a "limited" military ground operation in southern Lebanon, reportedly with no plans to permanently occupy any areas of the country. Since last week, the Israeli Air Force has been carrying out massive strikes against Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah targets in various parts of the neighboring state. Several targeted airstrikes on Beirut have also been made, killing high-ranking Hezbollah commanders.
Hezbollah has responded with missile launches, primarily targeting northern Israel, but the range of the attacks has increased significantly in recent days.
On Tuesday, Iran launched several hundred ballistic missiles toward Israel in response to the killings of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, Palestinian movement Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) senior commander Abbas Nilforoushan. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his government was not seeking a war with Israel but would confront any threat in a resolute manner.
