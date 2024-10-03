https://sputnikglobe.com/20241003/israels-army-says-eliminated-hamas-leader-in-gaza-rawhi-mushtaha-1120397306.html
Israel's Army Says Eliminated Hamas Leader in Gaza Rawhi Mushtaha
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that it had eliminated the Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, Rawhi Mushtaha.
"The IDF and ISA currently announce that approximately three months ago, in a joint IDF and ISA strike in the Gaza Strip, the following terrorists were eliminated: Rawhi Mushtaha, the head of the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip; Sameh al-Siraj, who held the security portfolio on Hamas' political bureau and Hamas' Labor Committee; and Sami Oudeh, the commander of Hamas' General Security Mechanism," the IDF wrote on Telegram.The protracted Palestine-Israeli conflict saw a dramatic turn in 2023 when the Hamas military organization launched “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” and crossed the Israeli border, catching its army off guard. On the same day, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the country was in a state of full-fledged war and started a full-fledged military operation against the Gaza Strip.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that it had eliminated the Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, Rawhi Mushtaha.
"The IDF and ISA currently announce that approximately three months ago, in a joint IDF and ISA strike in the Gaza Strip, the following terrorists were eliminated: Rawhi Mushtaha, the head of the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip; Sameh al-Siraj, who held the security portfolio on Hamas' political bureau and Hamas' Labor Committee; and Sami Oudeh, the commander of Hamas' General Security Mechanism," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
The protracted Palestine-Israeli conflict saw a dramatic turn
in 2023 when the Hamas military organization launched “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” and crossed the Israeli border, catching its army off guard. On the same day, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the country was in a state of full-fledged war and started a full-fledged military operation against the Gaza Strip.