https://sputnikglobe.com/20241003/israels-army-says-eliminated-hamas-leader-in-gaza-rawhi-mushtaha-1120397306.html

Israel's Army Says Eliminated Hamas Leader in Gaza Rawhi Mushtaha

Israel's Army Says Eliminated Hamas Leader in Gaza Rawhi Mushtaha

Sputnik International

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that it had eliminated the Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, Rawhi Mushtaha.

2024-10-03T09:56+0000

2024-10-03T09:56+0000

2024-10-03T09:56+0000

world

israel defense forces (idf)

hamas

gaza strip

israel

middle east

palestine-israel conflict

israeli-palestinian conflict

israel-gaza conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1e/1116500566_0:101:3072:1829_1920x0_80_0_0_c33d3b1253fe08612b49b891f200c6a7.jpg

"The IDF and ISA currently announce that approximately three months ago, in a joint IDF and ISA strike in the Gaza Strip, the following terrorists were eliminated: Rawhi Mushtaha, the head of the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip; Sameh al-Siraj, who held the security portfolio on Hamas' political bureau and Hamas' Labor Committee; and Sami Oudeh, the commander of Hamas' General Security Mechanism," the IDF wrote on Telegram.The protracted Palestine-Israeli conflict saw a dramatic turn in 2023 when the Hamas military organization launched “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” and crossed the Israeli border, catching its army off guard. On the same day, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the country was in a state of full-fledged war and started a full-fledged military operation against the Gaza Strip.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/netanyahu-seeks-to-drag-us-into-war-with-iran--ex-italian-diplomat-1120385261.html

gaza strip

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel hamas conflict, palestine israel conflict, israel violence, hamas leader kikked, idf hamas, idf kills hamas, gaza genocide, gaza bloodshed