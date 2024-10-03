International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241003/russian-air-defense-shoots-down-113-ukrainian-drones-overnight-1120397138.html
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 113 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 113 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
Sputnik International
Russian air defense systems destroyed 113 Ukrainian drones overnight over the Belgorod, Voronezh, Kursk and Bryansk Regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday
2024-10-03T09:10+0000
2024-10-03T09:10+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian army
russian armed forces
russian defense ministry
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115881337_0:140:2200:1378_1920x0_80_0_0_af7d8634ccd39d351e8f7a41c1c1fd68.jpg
"During the past night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using fixed-wing drones against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented. Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 113 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: 73 drones over the territory of the Belgorod Region, 25 drones over the territory of the Voronezh Region, 14 drones over the territory of the Kursk Region and one over the territory of the Bryansk Region," the ministry said.Russian officials have repeatedly slammed deliberate Ukrainian attacks on civilian infrastructure, dubbing them as acts of terrorism that reveal the criminal nature of the Kiev regime.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241003/even-upgraded-f-16s-of-ukrainian-army-vulnerable-to-russian-warplanes---us-general-1120396570.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115881337_243:0:2200:1468_1920x0_80_0_0_d430cdb36cec09146740300344f39059.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainain drone attacks russia, ukraine terrorism, ukraine drone warfare, russian air defenses, russia drones, ukraine drones, anti-drone defenses
ukrainain drone attacks russia, ukraine terrorism, ukraine drone warfare, russian air defenses, russia drones, ukraine drones, anti-drone defenses

Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 113 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

09:10 GMT 03.10.2024
© Sputnik / Maksim BlinovA Pantsir-S air defense missile system shoots during the Kavkaz 2020 military drills at the Ashuluk training range, in Astrakhan region, Russia
A Pantsir-S air defense missile system shoots during the Kavkaz 2020 military drills at the Ashuluk training range, in Astrakhan region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2024
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems destroyed 113 Ukrainian drones overnight over the Belgorod, Voronezh, Kursk and Bryansk Regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"During the past night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using fixed-wing drones against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented. Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 113 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: 73 drones over the territory of the Belgorod Region, 25 drones over the territory of the Voronezh Region, 14 drones over the territory of the Kursk Region and one over the territory of the Bryansk Region," the ministry said.
Volodymyr Zelensky, second right, and Dutch caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte, center, look at F-16 fighter jets in Eindhoven, Netherlands, on Aug. 20, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2024
Military
Even Upgraded F-16s of Ukrainian Army ‘Vulnerable’ to Russian Warplanes - US General
08:50 GMT
Russian officials have repeatedly slammed deliberate Ukrainian attacks on civilian infrastructure, dubbing them as acts of terrorism that reveal the criminal nature of the Kiev regime.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала