Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 113 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Russian air defense systems destroyed 113 Ukrainian drones overnight over the Belgorod, Voronezh, Kursk and Bryansk Regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

"During the past night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using fixed-wing drones against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented. Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 113 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: 73 drones over the territory of the Belgorod Region, 25 drones over the territory of the Voronezh Region, 14 drones over the territory of the Kursk Region and one over the territory of the Bryansk Region," the ministry said.Russian officials have repeatedly slammed deliberate Ukrainian attacks on civilian infrastructure, dubbing them as acts of terrorism that reveal the criminal nature of the Kiev regime.

