Even Upgraded F-16s of Ukrainian Army ‘Vulnerable’ to Russian Warplanes - US General

Even Upgraded F-16s of Ukrainian Army 'Vulnerable' to Russian Warplanes - US General

Sputnik International

Moscow has repeatedly warned the West against arms deliveries to Kiev, saying this would lead to further escalation of the conflict.

The F-16 fighter jets, which Ukraine has started receiving from its allies, yield to Russian military aircraft in terms of combat capabilities, retired US Army General Gordon Davis told Business Insider.He recalled that Russia has "several hundred some pretty advanced" warplanes, including the Su-35S supermaneuverable air superiority fighter, the Su-30SM multirole jet and the MiG-31 supersonic interceptor plane.In late August, the Ukrainian air force confirmed that a US-made F-16 jet, which was transferred to Ukraine by its Western partners, crashed just weeks after the first batch of such aircraft was delivered to Kiev.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that the F-16s "have long been the main means of delivery in the framework of the so-called NATO joint nuclear missions," so Moscow considers the supply of these systems to the Kiev regime as a "deliberate signal action by NATO in the nuclear sphere." He added that the presence of these jets in Ukraine would not change the situation on the battlefield, as they would be destroyed like other types of weapons.

russia

ukraine

