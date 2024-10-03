https://sputnikglobe.com/20241003/russian-forces-target-energy-supply-to-ukraines-military-1120397598.html

Russian Forces Target Energy Supply to Ukraine's Military

Russian Forces Target Energy Supply to Ukraine's Military

Sputnik International

Russian aviation, artillery, and drone units struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure that was supplying the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

2024-10-03T09:44+0000

2024-10-03T09:44+0000

2024-10-03T10:03+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

armed forces of ukraine

russian ministry of defense

russian armed forces

army tactical missile system (atacms)

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/03/1120397434_0:159:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_9a30f1abd630d4d6d73f7bb678e908e5.jpg

"Tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery from the Russian Armed Forces hit Ukraine's energy facilities that were supporting Ukrainian military operations, as well as concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 146 areas," the Russian military report stated.Air defense also systems shot down four ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, five US-made HIMARS rockets and 144 drones, including 122 outside the zone of the special military operation.Further developments for each Russian battlegroup based on their recent operations:Tsentr BattlegroupSever BattlegroupYug BattlegroupZapad BattlegroupVostok BattlegroupDnepr Battlegroup

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/russia-unleashes-surgical-strike-decimating-ukraines-himars-launchers-aimed-at-crimea-1119310165.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine