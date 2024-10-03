International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian aviation, artillery, and drone units struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure that was supplying the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
"Tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery from the Russian Armed Forces hit Ukraine's energy facilities that were supporting Ukrainian military operations, as well as concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 146 areas," the Russian military report stated.Air defense also systems shot down four ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, five US-made HIMARS rockets and 144 drones, including 122 outside the zone of the special military operation.Further developments for each Russian battlegroup based on their recent operations:Tsentr BattlegroupSever BattlegroupYug BattlegroupZapad BattlegroupVostok BattlegroupDnepr Battlegroup
Russian Forces Target Energy Supply to Ukraine's Military

Russian aviation, artillery and drone units struck Ukrainian energy infrastructure that was supplying the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.
"Tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery from the Russian Armed Forces hit Ukraine's energy facilities that were supporting Ukrainian military operations, as well as concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 146 areas," the Russian military report stated.
Air defense also systems shot down four ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, five US-made HIMARS rockets and 144 drones, including 122 outside the zone of the special military operation.
Further developments for each Russian battlegroup based on their recent operations:
Tsentr Battlegroup
Repelled eight Ukrainian counterattacks.
Eliminated up to 615 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed a tank.
Targeted personnel and equipment of multiple Ukrainian brigades across several areas, including Dzherzhinsk and Druzhba in the Donetsk People's Republic.
Destroyed several Ukrainian armored vehicles, howitzers and anti-tank guns.
Sever Battlegroup
Struck Ukrainian formations near Kharkov, causing losses of up to 145 personnel.
Destroyed an armored combat vehicle and multiple artillery pieces, including a 152-mm D-20 gun.
Eliminated an Anklav-N electronic warfare station and a drone manufacturing facility.
Yug Battlegroup
Improved its tactical positions and repelled 3 attacks.
Neutralized up to 720 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an infantry fighting vehicle and artillery.
Demolished a drone assembly plant, an Anklav-N electronic warfare station and 3 ammunition depots.
Zapad Battlegroup
Struck personnel and equipment of seven Ukrainian brigades across the Kharkov, Lugansk and Donetsk regions.
Eliminated up to 400 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed multiple US- and British-made howitzers.
Repelled three Ukrainian counterattacks and destroyed electronic warfare stations and counter-battery radar systems.
Vostok Battlegroup
Improved its frontline positions and repelled two Ukrainian counterattacks.
Killed or injured up to 130 Ukrainian troops and destroyed several vehicles and two French-made Caesar howitzers.
Struck Ukrainian units in Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions.
Dnepr Battlegroup
Inflicted losses of up to 75 Ukrainian soldiers.
Destroyed a tank, a D-20 artillery piece and an AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar system.
Neutralized three field ammunition depots in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.
