Russia May Forge Partnerships With Asia and Mideast to Explore Arctic – Expert

Russia May Forge Partnerships With Asia and Mideast to Explore Arctic – Expert

Moscow does not rule out withdrawing from the Arctic Council as the West tries to sideline the nation over its special military operation in Ukraine. No collective Arctic decisions could be made without Russia, Grigory Dobromelov, head of the Department of State Consulting, told Sputnik.

Russia has signaled that it could quit the Arctic Council, the intergovernmental forum promoting cooperation in the Arctic, if its activities do not meet Russia's interests. In March 2022, Western member countries Denmark, Iceland, Canada, Norway, the US, Finland and Sweden announced they would suspend their participation in the council's events over Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.Presently, Russia maintains cooperation with the seven Arctic nations on a bilateral basis.In May 2023, Norway assumed the presidency of the council and has since tried to restart the organization's work in a full format. Even though the council states could meet without Russia, there are a lot of issues of shared interests that could not be made without Moscow's participation, as per Grigory Dobromelov, head of the Department of State Consulting.The Arctic Council was established in 1996 between all eight Arctic states and permanent participation of regional indigenous peoples associations to promote cooperation, coordination and interaction on common Arctic issues, most notably on issues of sustainable development and environmental protection. The intergovernmental entity is managed by Senior Arctic Official (SAO) meetings, which are held twice a year, as well as biennial ministerial meetings. The chairship of the organization rotates between the state members. Each state chairs the council for two years at a time.According to Dobromelov, Russia may use this window of opportunity to build new partnership alliances in the Arctic to pursue its geopolitical and economic interests in the region. He drew attention to the fact that China, South Asian countries and Arab states are interested in exploring the High North. "For Russia and for the whole world, the Arctic is not only a giant deposit of minerals but also (including climatic trends, the development of the icebreaker fleet and modern technologies) is the Northern Sea Route," Dobromelov said. "Taking into account the tension in the Persian Gulf, in the Gulf of Aden, taking into account the ever-increasing risks of cargo transportation on other routes, the Arctic and the Northern Sea Route is seen as an important and, most notably, safe alternative for cargo transportation."

