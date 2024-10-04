https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/recruitment-center-for-volunteers-to-join-ukrainian-armed-forces-opened-in-poland-1120412180.html

Recruitment Center for Volunteers to Join Ukrainian Armed Forces Opened in Poland

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced the opening of the first recruitment center for volunteers to join the Ukrainian armed forces in the Polish city of Lublin.

On Wednesday, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said that Warsaw had failed to form the so-called Ukrainian Legion due to the lack of people willing to serve in it. "The Ukrainian Legion has begun recruiting volunteers - Ukrainian citizens - in Lublin, Poland! The first recruiting center has opened at the Ukrainian Consulate in Lublin ... A military medical commission is operating on site. Volunteers will be trained at a training ground provided by the Polish side. Ukraine provides uniforms and logistics, Poland provides weapons and equipment," the ministry said on Telegram on Thursday. Polish news agency IAR reported that after signing the contract, the volunteers will undergo 35 days of training in Poland, and then continue their training at NATO bases in Europe. In July, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Volodymyr Zelensky signed a 10-year security cooperation pact in Warsaw, which provided for the creation of a volunteer military unit, dubbed the "Ukrainian Legion." The Ukrainian diplomatic missions were tasked with recruiting Ukrainians living in Europe, while Poland agreed to form, equip and train recruits in its territory.Russian officials repeatedly stressed that no amount of Western military support for the Kiev regime will alter the course of the special military operation.

