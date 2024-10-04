International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/russia-beware-france-erects-eu-command-center-to-fend-off-imminent-russian-invasion--1120413350.html
Russia Beware: France Erects EU Command Center to Fend Off 'Imminent' Russian Invasion
Russia Beware: France Erects EU Command Center to Fend Off 'Imminent' Russian Invasion
Sputnik International
France has created an EU ground command center due to an alleged threat from Russia, Le Monde reported.
2024-10-04T11:50+0000
2024-10-04T11:50+0000
military
russia
france
european union (eu)
russia-nato showdown
nato expansion
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/1c/1107873964_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2adb74f2cefca3e3fe04d49a0da37e38.jpg
Located in Lille in the north of the country, the center, called the "Land Command for Air and Land Operations in Europe" (CTE), already has about 60 servicepeople, the report said on Thursday. The hypothesis of confrontation with Russia underlies the tasks of increasing the power of this structure, the report read, adding that one of the main tasks remains the creation of full support necessary for the army in the event of a sudden deterioration in the geopolitical context on the eastern flank. In the spring of 2025, the French armed forces plan to conduct large-scale exercises "Dacian Spring," within the framework of which the deployment of 5,000 soldiers will be practiced, and the connection of the command center to all secret military communication channels of France and NATO will be tested.Russian President Vladimir Putin repeatedly stressed that Russia has no plans to engage in conflict with Europe and called these allegations “utter nonsense." The president added that satellites of the United States are "afraid of big and strong Russia", but they do it for nothing as Russia has "no aggressive intentions against these states."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/75-years-of-nato-expansion-in-one-pic-1117220942.html
russia
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/1c/1107873964_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_731275a0023fdf474b90bff73cbd7a92.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
france army, russian threat, russian fear, russophobia, russian military, france russia armies, russian army
france army, russian threat, russian fear, russophobia, russian military, france russia armies, russian army

Russia Beware: France Erects EU Command Center to Fend Off 'Imminent' Russian Invasion

11:50 GMT 04.10.2024
© AP Photo / Bob EdmeFrench President Emmanuel Macron smiles to a navy soldier as he visits the Mont-de-Marsan air base, southwestern, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, France.
French President Emmanuel Macron smiles to a navy soldier as he visits the Mont-de-Marsan air base, southwestern, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, France. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2024
© AP Photo / Bob Edme
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France has created an EU ground command center due to an alleged threat from Russia, Le Monde reported.
Located in Lille in the north of the country, the center, called the "Land Command for Air and Land Operations in Europe" (CTE), already has about 60 servicepeople, the report said on Thursday.
The hypothesis of confrontation with Russia underlies the tasks of increasing the power of this structure, the report read, adding that one of the main tasks remains the creation of full support necessary for the army in the event of a sudden deterioration in the geopolitical context on the eastern flank.
NATO expansion - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2024
Multimedia
75 Years of NATO Expansion in One Pic
9 March, 09:13 GMT
In the spring of 2025, the French armed forces plan to conduct large-scale exercises "Dacian Spring," within the framework of which the deployment of 5,000 soldiers will be practiced, and the connection of the command center to all secret military communication channels of France and NATO will be tested.
Russian President Vladimir Putin repeatedly stressed that Russia has no plans to engage in conflict with Europe and called these allegations “utter nonsense." The president added that satellites of the United States are "afraid of big and strong Russia", but they do it for nothing as Russia has "no aggressive intentions against these states."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала