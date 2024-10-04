https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/russian-prosecutor-generals-office-files-lawsuit-against-shell-entities-1120411632.html

Russian Prosecutor General’s Office Files Lawsuit Against Shell Entities

Russian Prosecutor General’s Office Files Lawsuit Against Shell Entities

Sputnik International

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has filed a lawsuit against entities of UK–Dutch energy giant Shell, according to the arbitration case database of the Moscow Commercial Arbitration Court.

2024-10-04T10:00+0000

2024-10-04T10:00+0000

2024-10-04T10:00+0000

economy

russian economy under sanctions

united kingdom (uk)

russian energy ministry

liquefied natural gas (lng)

business

russia

shell

shell

shell oil

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105733684_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5ca286815e79091680d37d615c87e65a.jpg

According to the lawsuit, Shell Global Solutions International B.V., Shell Exploration And Production Services B.V., Shell International Exploration And Production B.V., Shell Sakhalin Services B.V., Shell Sakhalin Holdings B.V., UK-based Shell entities, Shell Energy Europe Ltd and Russia's Shell Neftegaz Development LLC are defendants. As third parties, the plaintiff requested to involve Gazprom Export LLC, the Russian Energy Ministry, Sakhalin Energy LLC, Sakhalin Energy Investment Co. Ltd and the government of Russia's Sakhalin Region. It is not specified what relief the plaintiff is seeking or what the subject matter of the dispute is. The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday. Shell was involved in the Sakhalin-2 project, but in February 2022 the company announced its intention to exit its joint ventures with Russia's Gazprom and related entities, including its 27.5% stake in the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas facility, and 50% stake in the Salym Petroleum Development and the Gydan Energy venture. In June 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing Russia to take charge of Sakhalin-2 due to Western sanctions imposed on Russia. Sakhalin Energy LLC launched its operations on August 19, 2022. In 2024, Russia approved the sale of a 27.5% stake, previously owned by Shell company, in the new operator of the Sakhalin LNG plant to a unit of state-owned Gazprom.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240828/russia-remains-worlds-largest-gas-exporter-in-2023---igu-1119933640.html

united kingdom (uk)

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian economy under sanctions, russian economy, russia prosecutor, energy russia, shell petroleum, russia petroleum