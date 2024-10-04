https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/russian-prosecutor-generals-office-files-lawsuit-against-shell-entities-1120411632.html
Russian Prosecutor General’s Office Files Lawsuit Against Shell Entities
Russian Prosecutor General’s Office Files Lawsuit Against Shell Entities
Sputnik International
The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has filed a lawsuit against entities of UK–Dutch energy giant Shell, according to the arbitration case database of the Moscow Commercial Arbitration Court.
2024-10-04T10:00+0000
2024-10-04T10:00+0000
2024-10-04T10:00+0000
economy
russian economy under sanctions
united kingdom (uk)
russian energy ministry
liquefied natural gas (lng)
business
russia
shell
shell
shell oil
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105733684_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5ca286815e79091680d37d615c87e65a.jpg
According to the lawsuit, Shell Global Solutions International B.V., Shell Exploration And Production Services B.V., Shell International Exploration And Production B.V., Shell Sakhalin Services B.V., Shell Sakhalin Holdings B.V., UK-based Shell entities, Shell Energy Europe Ltd and Russia's Shell Neftegaz Development LLC are defendants. As third parties, the plaintiff requested to involve Gazprom Export LLC, the Russian Energy Ministry, Sakhalin Energy LLC, Sakhalin Energy Investment Co. Ltd and the government of Russia's Sakhalin Region. It is not specified what relief the plaintiff is seeking or what the subject matter of the dispute is. The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday. Shell was involved in the Sakhalin-2 project, but in February 2022 the company announced its intention to exit its joint ventures with Russia's Gazprom and related entities, including its 27.5% stake in the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas facility, and 50% stake in the Salym Petroleum Development and the Gydan Energy venture. In June 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing Russia to take charge of Sakhalin-2 due to Western sanctions imposed on Russia. Sakhalin Energy LLC launched its operations on August 19, 2022. In 2024, Russia approved the sale of a 27.5% stake, previously owned by Shell company, in the new operator of the Sakhalin LNG plant to a unit of state-owned Gazprom.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240828/russia-remains-worlds-largest-gas-exporter-in-2023---igu-1119933640.html
united kingdom (uk)
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105733684_175:0:2906:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f1ea20899bc3b8fdc4fb81fdb29abc1d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian economy under sanctions, russian economy, russia prosecutor, energy russia, shell petroleum, russia petroleum
russian economy under sanctions, russian economy, russia prosecutor, energy russia, shell petroleum, russia petroleum
Russian Prosecutor General’s Office Files Lawsuit Against Shell Entities
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has filed a lawsuit against entities of UK–Dutch energy giant Shell, according to the arbitration case database of the Moscow Commercial Arbitration Court.
According to the lawsuit, Shell Global Solutions International B.V., Shell Exploration And Production Services B.V., Shell International Exploration And Production B.V., Shell Sakhalin Services B.V., Shell Sakhalin Holdings B.V., UK-based Shell entities, Shell Energy Europe Ltd and Russia's Shell Neftegaz Development LLC are defendants.
As third parties, the plaintiff requested to involve Gazprom Export LLC, the Russian Energy Ministry, Sakhalin Energy LLC, Sakhalin Energy Investment Co. Ltd and the government of Russia's Sakhalin Region.
It is not specified what relief the plaintiff is seeking or what the subject matter of the dispute is.
The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday.
Shell was involved in the Sakhalin-2 project, but in February 2022 the company announced its intention to exit its joint ventures
with Russia's Gazprom and related entities, including its 27.5% stake in the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas facility, and 50% stake in the Salym Petroleum Development and the Gydan Energy venture.
In June 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing Russia to take charge of Sakhalin-2 due to Western sanctions imposed on Russia. Sakhalin Energy LLC launched its operations on August 19, 2022.
In 2024, Russia approved the sale of a 27.5% stake, previously owned by Shell company, in the new operator of the Sakhalin LNG plant to a unit of state-owned Gazprom.