Wife of Russian POW Appeals to UN to Help Rescue Husband From Ukrainian Captivity

Yulia Poliy, a resident of the city of Essentuki in Russia and wife of a Russian prisoner of war in Ukraine, has made a video address to the United Nations, calling on the world community to hold Ukraine accountable for the violation of the laws of war and to help rescue her husband, Sergei Poliy, from captivity.

Ukrainian militants attempting to blackmail Yulia. Earlier this week, a source told Sputnik that Yulia Poliy received a video of her husband's torture in Ukrainian captivity and demanded that she carry out a terrorist attack in the Russian city of Pyatigorsk to stop it. The source provided a video showing Sergei Poliy lying on the floor in a room that looks like a garage or basement. The man behind the scenes calls him by his last name, and the prisoner nods. Immediately after that, an unknown person who did not appear in the video begins beating the Russian with a baton. For a whole minute, he beats the legs, arms, back and head of the prisoner, despite the screams of the man. On Tuesday, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) released a fresh periodic report, which said that no one has been held accountable for crimes against Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine.

