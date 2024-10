https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/ukrainian-armed-forces-soldiers-torture-russian-pow--source-1120386782.html

Ukrainian Armed Forces Soldiers Torture Russian PoW – Source

Ukrainian Armed Forces Soldiers Torture Russian PoW – Source

Sputnik International

The armed forces of Ukraine are torturing a Russian prisoner of war and demanding that his family commit a terrorist attack, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

2024-10-02T14:47+0000

2024-10-02T14:47+0000

2024-10-02T14:47+0000

world

ukraine

russia

un human rights office (ohchr)

ukraine crisis

the united nations (un)

war prisoners

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/03/1119994078_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_87098cafaf32797e823440cc8ec97a7e.jpg

On Tuesday, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a fresh periodic report that no one has been held accountable for crimes against Russian PoWs in Ukraine. The source provided a video showing a Russian prisoner lying on the floor in a room similar to a garage or basement. The man behind the scenes calls him by his surname, and the man nods. Immediately after that, an unknown person who did not get into the video begins to beat the Russian with a baton. For a whole minute, he strikes the legs, arms, back and head of the prisoner, despite the screams of the person being beaten.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/ukrainian-nationalists-and-mercs-kill-and-torture-russian-pows-while-westerm-media-stays-mum-1119388342.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, battlegroup sever, battlegroup yug, battlegroup zapad, battlegroup vostok, battlegroup tsentr, battlegroup dnepr, russia ukraine peace talks, russia ukraine peace settlement, russia ukraine negotiations, russian air defenses, mercenaries in ukraine, foreign merc in ukraine