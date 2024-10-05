https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/billions-for-ukraine-pennies-for-americans-netizens-fume-over-stingy-hurricane-relief--1120425152.html

‘Billions for Ukraine, Pennies for Americans’: Netizens Fume Over Stingy Hurricane Relief

Americans on social media are calling into question how stingy US relief funds for victims of the devastating hurricane Helene are compared with the vast amounts of aid funneled to Ukraine.

Americans on social media are calling into question how stingy US relief funds for victims of the devastating hurricane Helene are compared with the vast amounts of aid funneled to Ukraine. The Biden administration unveiled a new $2.4billion aid package for the purchase of new arms for Ukraine last week, as well as $5.55 billion worth of weapons to be drawn from Pentagon stockpiles. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris announced that victims of Hurricane Helene, which claimed at least 223 lives and wrought devastating destruction since making landfall in Florida on September 26, will get $750 apiece as immediate aid money. “$2.4B to Ukraine. $750 to the victims of Hurricane Helen $1B+ of FEMA money to illegal aliens No FEMA funds for hurricane survivors,” fumed Michael Seifert, CEO of the digital marketplace PublicSquare. “How is the US GOVERNMENT running out of money for Hurricane Helene victims?!" another X post said. "They were able to find $63.1 BILLION and counting for Ukraine. FEMA spent over a BILLION on illegal immigrants. THIS IS AN INSULT." Other netizens found prioritizing foreign aid over American citizens in need “infuriating,” and glaring proof of “how out of touch this administration is.” “We deserve better!” was the underlying motif of the comments. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) found itself in the crosshairs after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters that the agency “does not have the funds” to support Americans through the rest of the Atlantic hurricane season.Furthermore, scrutiny about FEMA spending is linked to its Shelter and Services Program (SSP) for migrants, which has already run through its budget of $640 million for the 2024 fiscal year. FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have denied that the program has dipped into any of the disaster relief funds.

Svetlana Ekimenko

