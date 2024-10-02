https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/us-emergency-agency-lacks-funds-to-endure-hurricane-season---homeland-security-chief-1120389626.html

US Emergency Agency Lacks Funds to Endure Hurricane Season - Homeland Security Chief

The US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) does not have enough funds to go through the hurricane season, while another massive storm is expected to it, Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Wednesday.

"We are expecting another hurricane hitting. We do not have the funds," Mayorkas said. Mayorkas comments come following the deadly Hurricane Helene. Hurricane Helene caused widespread destruction in several US states, including Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina. The hurricane is reportedly the second deadliest in the United States in more than half a century, with a death toll of more than 160 people.

