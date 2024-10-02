International
US Emergency Agency Lacks Funds to Endure Hurricane Season - Homeland Security Chief
Sputnik International
The US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) does not have enough funds to go through the hurricane season, while another massive storm is expected to it, Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Wednesday.
"We are expecting another hurricane hitting. We do not have the funds," Mayorkas said. Mayorkas comments come following the deadly Hurricane Helene. Hurricane Helene caused widespread destruction in several US states, including Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina. The hurricane is reportedly the second deadliest in the United States in more than half a century, with a death toll of more than 160 people.
US Emergency Agency Lacks Funds to Endure Hurricane Season - Homeland Security Chief

18:32 GMT 02.10.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) does not have enough funds to go through the hurricane season, while another massive storm is expected to it, Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Wednesday.
"We are expecting another hurricane hitting. We do not have the funds," Mayorkas said.

"FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season," he added.

Mayorkas comments come following the deadly Hurricane Helene. Hurricane Helene caused widespread destruction in several US states, including Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina. The hurricane is reportedly the second deadliest in the United States in more than half a century, with a death toll of more than 160 people.

President Joe Biden is set to travel to North Carolina and South Carolina on Wednesday to assess damage, receive briefings and meet with officials and first responders.

