https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/us-emergency-agency-lacks-funds-to-endure-hurricane-season---homeland-security-chief-1120389626.html
US Emergency Agency Lacks Funds to Endure Hurricane Season - Homeland Security Chief
US Emergency Agency Lacks Funds to Endure Hurricane Season - Homeland Security Chief
Sputnik International
The US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) does not have enough funds to go through the hurricane season, while another massive storm is expected to it, Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Wednesday.
2024-10-02T18:32+0000
2024-10-02T18:32+0000
2024-10-02T18:32+0000
americas
us
alejandro mayorkas
georgia
alabama
tennessee
fema
homeland security
florida
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1e/1120353822_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ba79b567abcd429011909083f8996ced.jpg
"We are expecting another hurricane hitting. We do not have the funds," Mayorkas said. Mayorkas comments come following the deadly Hurricane Helene. Hurricane Helene caused widespread destruction in several US states, including Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina. The hurricane is reportedly the second deadliest in the United States in more than half a century, with a death toll of more than 160 people.
americas
georgia
alabama
tennessee
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1e/1120353822_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_559c0a23605d489616631ae19be8e440.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
hurricane helen, hurricane hitting us, hurricane in america, hurricane preparedness, us not prepared for hurricanes
hurricane helen, hurricane hitting us, hurricane in america, hurricane preparedness, us not prepared for hurricanes
US Emergency Agency Lacks Funds to Endure Hurricane Season - Homeland Security Chief
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) does not have enough funds to go through the hurricane season, while another massive storm is expected to it, Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Wednesday.
"We are expecting another hurricane hitting
. We do not have the funds," Mayorkas said.
"FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season," he added.
Mayorkas comments come following the deadly Hurricane Helene. Hurricane Helene caused widespread destruction in several US states, including Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina. The hurricane is reportedly the second deadliest in the United States
in more than half a century, with a death toll of more than 160 people
.
President Joe Biden is set to travel to North Carolina and South Carolina on Wednesday to assess damage, receive briefings and meet with officials and first responders.