Lebanon Sources Point to Booby-Trapped Batteries as Reason for Pager Explosions - Reports
Lebanon Sources Point to Booby-Trapped Batteries as Reason for Pager Explosions - Reports
Sputnik International
The operation targeting the Lebanese Hezbollah movement was carried out by concealing explosives inside the batteries of pagers brought into Lebanon, CNN reported on Friday, citing two high-ranking Lebanese security officials.
The officials said that they examined one of the hacked pagers and witnessed its controlled detonation. According to them, the explosive material was "laced" inside the pager’s lithium battery, adding that the technology was so sophisticated that it was virtually undetectable. It was also reported that the explosive should have been made in a way to make it impossible to detect with imaging, for example X-rays. The officials said that they had never seen anything like this before. Lebanese movement Hezbollah and the Lebanese authorities blame Israel for the blasts. Israeli President Isaac Herzog denied the country's involvement in the incidents.
12:13 GMT 27.09.2024
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarAn ambulance carries wounded people whose handheld pager exploded, in Beirut, Lebanon
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The operation targeting the Lebanese Hezbollah movement was carried out by concealing explosives inside the batteries of pagers brought into Lebanon, CNN reported on Friday, citing two high-ranking Lebanese security officials.
The officials said that they examined one of the hacked pagers and witnessed its controlled detonation. According to them, the explosive material was "laced" inside the pager’s lithium battery, adding that the technology was so sophisticated that it was virtually undetectable.
It was also reported that the explosive should have been made in a way to make it impossible to detect with imaging, for example X-rays. The officials said that they had never seen anything like this before.

From September 17-18, pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in various parts of Lebanon, killing over 40 people and injuring nearly 3,500 others. It is still unknown what caused thousands of devices to explode simultaneously.

Lebanese movement Hezbollah and the Lebanese authorities blame Israel for the blasts. Israeli President Isaac Herzog denied the country's involvement in the incidents.
