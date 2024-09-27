https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/lebanon-sources-point-to-booby-trapped-batteries-as-reason-for-pager-explosions---reports-1120314161.html

Lebanon Sources Point to Booby-Trapped Batteries as Reason for Pager Explosions - Reports

The operation targeting the Lebanese Hezbollah movement was carried out by concealing explosives inside the batteries of pagers brought into Lebanon, CNN reported on Friday, citing two high-ranking Lebanese security officials.

The officials said that they examined one of the hacked pagers and witnessed its controlled detonation. According to them, the explosive material was "laced" inside the pager’s lithium battery, adding that the technology was so sophisticated that it was virtually undetectable. It was also reported that the explosive should have been made in a way to make it impossible to detect with imaging, for example X-rays. The officials said that they had never seen anything like this before. Lebanese movement Hezbollah and the Lebanese authorities blame Israel for the blasts. Israeli President Isaac Herzog denied the country's involvement in the incidents.

