Hezbollah Launches Missile Strike on Military Production Complex in Northern Israel
Lebanese movement Hezbollah said on Saturday that it had fired missiles on the facilities of the ATA Defense Industries, located in the northern Israeli city of Sakhnin.
"Islamic resistance fighters launched a missile attack on the ATA military production complex in Sakhnin," the statement read.Earlier, reports emerged about the launch of Fadi-1 surface-to-surface missiles targeting the Ramat David airbase, located north of Haifa. The settlement of Karmiel, situated 22 km from the port of Acre in Western Galilee, was also shelled.Falaq-2 missiles were used in strikes on the Israeli headquarters and barracks of the 810th Ha-Hermon Reserve Infantry Brigade in the Ma'ale Golani kibbutz, as well as on military bases in Kafr Giladi, Kafr Yuval, and Sasa.Hezbollah fighters repelled at least three attempts by Israeli commando units to infiltrate Lebanese territory near the villages of Aadaysit Marjaayoun and Yaroun, causing Israeli casualties, according to the statement. In Horsh Maroun, Hezbollah fighters disabled an Israeli Merkava tank, wounding the crew members.On October 4, during skirmishes in southern Lebanon, around 20 Israeli soldiers were killed or injured, the statement added.
"Islamic resistance fighters launched a missile attack on the ATA military production complex in Sakhnin," the statement read.
Earlier, reports emerged about the launch of Fadi-1 surface-to-surface missiles targeting the Ramat David airbase
, located north of Haifa. The settlement of Karmiel, situated 22 km from the port of Acre in Western Galilee, was also shelled.
Falaq-2 missiles were used in strikes on the Israeli headquarters and barracks of the 810th Ha-Hermon Reserve Infantry Brigade in the Ma'ale Golani kibbutz, as well as on military bases in Kafr Giladi, Kafr Yuval, and Sasa.
Hezbollah fighters repelled at least three attempts by Israeli commando units to infiltrate Lebanese territory near the villages of Aadaysit Marjaayoun and Yaroun, causing Israeli casualties, according to the statement. In Horsh Maroun, Hezbollah fighters disabled an Israeli Merkava tank, wounding the crew members.
On October 4, during skirmishes in southern Lebanon, around 20 Israeli soldiers were killed or injured, the statement added.