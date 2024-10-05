https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/hezbollah-launches-missile-attack-on-israels-ramat-david-airbase-near-haifa-1120425895.html

Hezbollah Launches Missile Attack on Israel's Ramat David Airbase Near Haifa

Hezbollah Launches Missile Attack on Israel's Ramat David Airbase Near Haifa

Sputnik International

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah have struck Israel's Ramat David Airbase located north of the city of Haifa, the movement's press service said on Saturday.

2024-10-05T10:05+0000

2024-10-05T10:05+0000

2024-10-05T10:10+0000

world

middle east

israel

hezbollah

israel defense forces (idf)

israel-lebanon tensions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/05/1120425737_0:57:2016:1191_1920x0_80_0_0_7a466f6a090de1b26df5d532bba3b346.jpg

"Islamic resistance fighters attacked Ramat David base with Fadi-1 missiles," the statement read. Hezbollah also attacked Israeli military concentration areas near the Israeli settlements of Yaroun and Kfar Giladi on Saturday morning.A powerful explosion took place during a failed attempt by the IDF to approach the village of Odaisseh in southern Lebanon close to the border, Hezbollah said. There were dead and injured among the Israeli soldiers as a result of an explosion, the group added. Hezbollah also said it had carried out missile strikes against Israeli military in the border towns of Kfar Giladi, Yuval and Yaron.Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that Israel has targeted the fighters of the Hezbollah movement in southern Lebanon who operated in a mosque adjacent to the Salah Ghandour Hospital.Hezbollah used the command center to plan and conduct attacks against IDF troops, according to the statement. The Israeli military notified the area's residents before the strike, the IDF added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/idf-launched-attack-on-hezbollah-military-facilities-in-beirut---statement-1120371234.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

missile attack, israel's ramat david airbase, hezbollah says launched missile attack