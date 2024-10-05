https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/hezbollah-launches-missile-attack-on-israels-ramat-david-airbase-near-haifa-1120425895.html
Hezbollah Launches Missile Attack on Israel's Ramat David Airbase Near Haifa
The Lebanese movement Hezbollah have struck Israel's Ramat David Airbase located north of the city of Haifa, the movement's press service said on Saturday.
"Islamic resistance fighters attacked Ramat David base with Fadi-1 missiles," the statement read. Hezbollah also attacked Israeli military concentration areas near the Israeli settlements of Yaroun and Kfar Giladi on Saturday morning.A powerful explosion took place during a failed attempt by the IDF to approach the village of Odaisseh in southern Lebanon close to the border, Hezbollah said. There were dead and injured among the Israeli soldiers as a result of an explosion, the group added. Hezbollah also said it had carried out missile strikes against Israeli military in the border towns of Kfar Giladi, Yuval and Yaron.Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that Israel has targeted the fighters of the Hezbollah movement in southern Lebanon who operated in a mosque adjacent to the Salah Ghandour Hospital.Hezbollah used the command center to plan and conduct attacks against IDF troops, according to the statement. The Israeli military notified the area's residents before the strike, the IDF added.
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Lebanese movement Hezbollah have struck Israel's Ramat David Airbase located north of the city of Haifa, the movement's press service said on Saturday.
"Islamic resistance fighters attacked Ramat David base with Fadi-1 missiles," the statement read.
Hezbollah also attacked Israeli military concentration areas near the Israeli settlements of Yaroun and Kfar Giladi on Saturday morning.
A powerful explosion took place during a failed attempt by the IDF to approach the village of Odaisseh in southern Lebanon
close to the border, Hezbollah said.
There were dead and injured among the Israeli soldiers as a result of an explosion, the group added.
"As the enemy Israeli infantry tried to advance towards the outskirts of the Odaisseh locality, the Islamic Resistance fighters clashed with it, causing a powerful explosion in the advancing troops' ranks, forcing them to retreat and suffering losses in terms of dead and wounded," the Islamic Resistance, which publishes Hezbollah statements, among others, said on its Telegram channel.
Hezbollah also said it had carried out missile strikes against Israeli military in the border towns of Kfar Giladi, Yuval and Yaron.
Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces
(IDF) said on Saturday that Israel has targeted the fighters of the Hezbollah movement in southern Lebanon who operated in a mosque adjacent to the Salah Ghandour Hospital.
"Overnight, with the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF struck Hezbollah terrorists who were operating within a command center that was located inside a mosque adjacent to the Salah Ghandour Hospital in southern Lebanon," the IDF said on Telegram.
Hezbollah used the command center to plan and conduct attacks against IDF troops, according to the statement. The Israeli military notified the area's residents before the strike, the IDF added.