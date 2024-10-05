https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/iranian-foreign-minister-arrives-in-damascus-amid-regional-escalation-1120423998.html
Iranian Foreign Minister Arrives in Damascus Amid Regional Escalation
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus amid escalation of tensions in the region, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Saturday.
“FM Araghchi and his accompanying delegation arrive in Damascus for an official visit. He will meet with Syrian high-level officials and consult about bilateral relations and regional developments,” Baghaei wrote on X. On Friday, Araghchi visited Beirut to express Iran's support for Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks. On October 1, Israel announced the start of a "limited" military ground operation in southern Lebanon, reportedly with no plans to permanently occupy any areas of the country. Since last week, the Israeli Air Force has been carrying out massive strikes against Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah targets in various parts of the neighboring state. Several targeted airstrikes on Beirut have also been made, killing high-ranking Hezbollah commanders. Hezbollah has responded with missile launches, primarily targeting northern Israel, but the range of the attacks has increased significantly in recent days.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus amid escalation of tensions in the region, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Saturday.
“FM Araghchi and his accompanying delegation arrive in Damascus for an official visit. He will meet with Syrian high-level officials and consult about bilateral relations and regional developments,” Baghaei wrote on X.
On Friday, Araghchi visited Beirut to express Iran's support for Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks.
On October 1, Israel announced the start
of a "limited" military ground operation in southern Lebanon, reportedly with no plans to permanently occupy any areas of the country.
Since last week, the Israeli Air Force has been carrying out massive strikes against Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah targets in various parts of the neighboring state. Several targeted airstrikes on Beirut have also been made, killing high-ranking Hezbollah commanders.
Hezbollah has responded with missile launches, primarily targeting northern Israel, but the range of the attacks has increased significantly in recent days.