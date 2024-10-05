https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/le-pen-trial-opportunity-for-establishment-to-try-to-bring-frances-leading-party-to-its-knees-1120427748.html

Le Pen Trial ‘Opportunity’ for Establishment to Try to Bring France’s ‘Leading Party to Its Knees’

National Rally parliamentary group leader Marine Le Pen and over two dozen other party figures and others are on trial over allegations of the misuse of funds allocated by the European Parliament to pay assistants working exclusively for the party. Sputnik asked a respected French political observer what the case is really about.

Prosecutors in the case against Marine Le Pen and her colleagues allege that between 2004 and 2016, the populist right party, then known as the National Front, misused millions of euros in EU moneys, spending cash doled out for parliamentary aides on personnel including a bodyguard for Ms. Le Pen and her father, a chief of staff, a secretary, and a graphic designer.Le Pen denies any wrongdoing, accusing the prosecution of “fabricating” “preconceived ideas” about the case, assuring that the party has “not violated any political and regulatory rules of the European Parliament,” and promising to present “serious and extremely solid arguments” in the party’s defense in the coming months.The European Parliament wants €2.7 million in compensation from the National Rally for "financial and reputational damages," accounting for €1 million already paid back by the party following a probe.The 56-year-old politician served as National Rally president between 2011 and 2021, worked as a member of European Parliament between 2009 and 2017, and ran for president three times between 2012 and 2022, taking 41.5% of the vote in the 2022 race in the runoff against incumbent Emmanuel Macron.Separately, Le Pen and her colleagues could now face up to 10 years in jail and a €1 million fine, if found guilty of misusing the EU funds. Le Pen could also be banned from running for office for five to ten years, which would bar her from running in the 2027 presidential election.Notably, the National Rally and its allies won some 142 seats in snap French legislative elections in July, taking 53 additional seats in the 577-seat parliament as pro-Macron centrists saw their numbers drop by 86 seats, to 159 total. The populist right party emerged as kingmaker capable of bringing down the Macron-appointed government of Prime Minister Michel Barnier this week after the populist left New Popular Front filed a no-confidence motion over the government’s undemocratic representation and austere budgetary plans.Le Pen had earlier promised to keep Barnier “under surveillance,” but to give his government a chance, on the condition that any new tax hikes are complemented by measures to assist the lower and middle classes, and measure are taken to tighten controls on immigration and measures against crime, including narcotics and human trafficking.Mainstream observers expect the trial to push the National Rally to focus its attention and resources on defending themselves instead of fully playing their opposition role, with some suggesting that Le Pen’s years-long campaign to successfully broaden the party’s base could be seriously marred if she or her colleagues are found guilty.“I can't comment on the facts of the case. But I can talk about the context. The alleged facts date back to a time when Ms. Le Pen's party had few elected members, but had major funding needs because of its solid foothold in France, the need to finance a party machine etc... The French system for financing political parties is disadvantageous for small parties or parties on the rise, such as the Front National/Rassemblement National at the time – since it grants funding on the basis of the number of votes obtained. I therefore assume that what Ms. Le Pen and the other defendants are accused of is using European Parliament funding beyond what is reasonable. Obviously, the Rassemblement National's fear is that it may be judged more severely than other parties,” Husson explained.Politicization of Judiciary“Madame Le Pen’s conviction will therefore be limited, in exchange for – at least passive – support for the Barnier government,” the observer said, predicting that Le Pen will not be made ineligible for another shot at the presidency in 2027.On one hand, “anything that appears to persecute the [National Rally] is good for the party: it encourages protest voters to support it,” Husson emphasized.Indeed, UnHerd contributor William Nattrass has suggested that the use of US-style political “lawfare” against Le Pen could end up “backfiring” on her opponents, with a guilty verdict and barring from office threatening to trigger a “political earthquake [that] would shake the entire EU.”On the other, Husson doesn’t rule out that some in Le Pen’s party may try to take advantage of the trial to consolidate their own positions.

