International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/russian-forces-secure-strategic-victory-in-donetsk-liberate-settlement-of-zhelannoye-1120426411.html
Russian Forces Secure Strategic Victory in Donetsk, Liberate Settlement of Zhelannoye
Russian Forces Secure Strategic Victory in Donetsk, Liberate Settlement of Zhelannoye
Sputnik International
The forces of the Yug battlegroup struck formations of six Ukrainian brigades in the areas of the settlements of Reznikovka, Zvanovka, Belaya Gora, and... 05.10.2024, Sputnik International
2024-10-05T09:35+0000
2024-10-05T09:38+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donetsk
russia
russian ministry of defense
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/05/1120426064_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2b21e42d462c07d2378986990f394fbf.jpg
The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced that units of the Yug Battlegroup successfully freed the settlement of Zhelannoye in the Donetsk region."Through active and decisive actions, units of the Yug battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Zhelannoye Vtoroye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read.Additionally, the fighters repelled three enemy assault counterattacks. The Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered the following losses:
donetsk
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/05/1120426064_275:0:3006:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b96174b856f99e64d48183ffd5c4858a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donetsk, russia, russian ministry of defense
donetsk, russia, russian ministry of defense

Russian Forces Secure Strategic Victory in Donetsk, Liberate Settlement of Zhelannoye

09:35 GMT 05.10.2024 (Updated: 09:38 GMT 05.10.2024)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen take part in combat training at an undisclosed location in the course of Russia's military operation.
Russian servicemen take part in combat training at an undisclosed location in the course of Russia's military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Being updated
The forces of the Yug battlegroup struck formations of six Ukrainian brigades in the areas of the settlements of Reznikovka, Zvanovka, Belaya Gora, and Maksimilyanovka in the Donetsk People's Republic.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced that units of the Yug Battlegroup successfully freed the settlement of Zhelannoye in the Donetsk region.
"Through active and decisive actions, units of the Yug battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Zhelannoye Vtoroye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read.
Additionally, the fighters repelled three enemy assault counterattacks. The Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered the following losses:
Up to 755 personnel;
Nine vehicles;
A 155-mm FH70 howitzer (UK-made);
Two 122-mm D-30 howitzers;
A 155-mm M198 howitzer (US-made);
A 155-mm M777 howitzer (US-made);
Two 105-mm M119 guns (US-made).
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала