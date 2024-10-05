https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/russian-forces-secure-strategic-victory-in-donetsk-liberate-settlement-of-zhelannoye-1120426411.html
Russian Forces Secure Strategic Victory in Donetsk, Liberate Settlement of Zhelannoye
The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced that units of the Yug Battlegroup successfully freed the settlement of Zhelannoye in the Donetsk region."Through active and decisive actions, units of the Yug battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Zhelannoye Vtoroye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read.Additionally, the fighters repelled three enemy assault counterattacks. The Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered the following losses:
09:35 GMT 05.10.2024 (Updated: 09:38 GMT 05.10.2024)
Being updated
The forces of the Yug battlegroup struck formations of six Ukrainian brigades in the areas of the settlements of Reznikovka, Zvanovka, Belaya Gora, and Maksimilyanovka in the Donetsk People's Republic.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced that units of the Yug Battlegroup successfully freed the settlement of Zhelannoye in the Donetsk region.
"Through active and decisive actions, units of the Yug battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Zhelannoye Vtoroye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read.
Additionally, the fighters repelled three enemy assault counterattacks. The Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered the following losses:
A 155-mm FH70 howitzer (UK-made);
Two 122-mm D-30 howitzers;
A 155-mm M198 howitzer (US-made);
A 155-mm M777 howitzer (US-made);
Two 105-mm M119 guns (US-made).