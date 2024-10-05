https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/ukraine-lost-115-servicemen-in-volchansk-liptsy-areas--mod-1120421356.html

Ukraine Lost 115 Servicemen in Volchansk, Liptsy Areas – MoD

Ukrainian troops in the Liptsy and Volchansk areas lost up to 115 servicemen as a result of the defeat inflicted by Russia's North group of troops, the group's spokesman Yaroslav Yakimkin told Sputnik.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 115 servicemen, an armored combat vehicle, three cars and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer," Yakimkin said. He said Russian units defeated the formations of the 57th motorized infantry, 92nd airborne assault brigades, as well as the 129th territorial defense brigade.

