International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/ukraine-lost-115-servicemen-in-volchansk-liptsy-areas--mod-1120421356.html
Ukraine Lost 115 Servicemen in Volchansk, Liptsy Areas – MoD
Ukraine Lost 115 Servicemen in Volchansk, Liptsy Areas – MoD
Sputnik International
Ukrainian troops in the Liptsy and Volchansk areas lost up to 115 servicemen as a result of the defeat inflicted by Russia's North group of troops, the group's spokesman Yaroslav Yakimkin told Sputnik.
2024-10-05T04:34+0000
2024-10-05T04:34+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
armed forces of ukraine
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1f/1119583215_0:9:3018:1706_1920x0_80_0_0_e48c39374a749bfe310089cb6edb113f.jpg
"The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 115 servicemen, an armored combat vehicle, three cars and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer," Yakimkin said. He said Russian units defeated the formations of the 57th motorized infantry, 92nd airborne assault brigades, as well as the 129th territorial defense brigade.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/ugledar-liberated-russian-forces-repel-10-counterattacks-ukraine-suffers-major-losses-1120413035.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1f/1119583215_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_92f0ec301a3e2edc3be467d302a1c3b9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine lost, ukrainian troops, servicemen, volchansk, liptsy areas
ukraine lost, ukrainian troops, servicemen, volchansk, liptsy areas

Ukraine Lost 115 Servicemen in Volchansk, Liptsy Areas – MoD

04:34 GMT 05.10.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian serviceman of the Central Military District's assault unit takes part in a combat training in the Avdeyevka area
Russian serviceman of the Central Military District's assault unit takes part in a combat training in the Avdeyevka area - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops in the Liptsy and Volchansk areas lost up to 115 servicemen as a result of the defeat inflicted by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, the group's spokesman Yaroslav Yakimkin told Sputnik.
"The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 115 servicemen, an armored combat vehicle, three cars and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer," Yakimkin said.
He said Russian units defeated the formations of the 57th motorized infantry, 92nd airborne assault brigades, as well as the 129th territorial defense brigade.
A Russian serviceman fires a NSV Utyos heavy machine gun at an air target amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ugledar Liberated: Russian Forces Repel 10 Counterattacks, Ukraine Suffers Major Losses
Yesterday, 11:19 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала