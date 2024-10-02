Ukraine Loses Over 19,550 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Area - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 19,550 Ukrainian servicemen and 135 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday.
"In total, during the fighting in the Kursk area, the enemy lost more than 19,550 military personnel, 135 tanks, 66 infantry fighting vehicles, 98 armored personnel carriers, 860 armored combat vehicles, 574 vehicles," the MoD said.
Kiev lost over 300 soldiers near Kursk over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched an incursion in Russia's Kursk Region. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a large-scale provocation aimed at civilians and vowed a proper response. Russian forces launched a counteroffensive.
🇷🇺THE RUSSIAN FLAG WAS INSTALLED ON THE ADMINISTRATION BUILDING OF UGLEDAR— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 2, 2024
"Our military is already in Ugledar, the Russian flag is installed on the building of the local administration," Yan Gagin, adviser to the head of the DPR, said, adding that Ukrainian scattered units… pic.twitter.com/CRkg6PG1Td