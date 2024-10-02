https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/ukraine-loses-over-19550-soldiers-during-operation-in-kursk-area---mod-1120384938.html

Ukraine Loses Over 19,550 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Area - MoD

Ukraine Loses Over 19,550 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Area - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 19,550 Ukrainian servicemen and 135 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday.

2024-10-02T11:46+0000

2024-10-02T11:46+0000

2024-10-02T11:46+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

kursk

ukraine

russia

russian ministry of defense

kursk region

russian troops

russian army

russian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1d/1119179168_0:76:3150:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_b5a32f3e6ce6bd5f0ccc64dbd79b939a.jpg

"In total, during the fighting in the Kursk area, the enemy lost more than 19,550 military personnel, 135 tanks, 66 infantry fighting vehicles, 98 armored personnel carriers, 860 armored combat vehicles, 574 vehicles," the MoD said. Kiev lost over 300 soldiers near Kursk over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched an incursion in Russia's Kursk Region. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a large-scale provocation aimed at civilians and vowed a proper response. Russian forces launched a counteroffensive.

kursk

ukraine

russia

kursk region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine attacks russia, ukraine attacks russian region, kursk incursion, kursk under attack, ukraine breaks into russia, what’s happening in kursk, russian regions attacked by ukraine, ukrainian aggression in russia, ukrainian losses near kursk, ukrainian casualties in russia, ukrainian casualties in kursk