Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 19,550 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Area - MoD
Ukraine Loses Over 19,550 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Area - MoD
The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 19,550 Ukrainian servicemen and 135 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday.
"In total, during the fighting in the Kursk area, the enemy lost more than 19,550 military personnel, 135 tanks, 66 infantry fighting vehicles, 98 armored personnel carriers, 860 armored combat vehicles, 574 vehicles," the MoD said. Kiev lost over 300 soldiers near Kursk over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched an incursion in Russia's Kursk Region. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a large-scale provocation aimed at civilians and vowed a proper response. Russian forces launched a counteroffensive.
Ukraine Loses Over 19,550 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Area - MoD

11:46 GMT 02.10.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 19,550 Ukrainian servicemen and 135 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday.
"In total, during the fighting in the Kursk area, the enemy lost more than 19,550 military personnel, 135 tanks, 66 infantry fighting vehicles, 98 armored personnel carriers, 860 armored combat vehicles, 574 vehicles," the MoD said.
Kiev lost over 300 soldiers near Kursk over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched an incursion in Russia's Kursk Region. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a large-scale provocation aimed at civilians and vowed a proper response. Russian forces launched a counteroffensive.
