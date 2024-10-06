International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/russia-hits-port-in-odessa-region-during-unloading-of-european-munitions-1120443394.html
Russia Hits Port in Odessa Region During Unloading of European Munitions
Russia Hits Port in Odessa Region During Unloading of European Munitions
Sputnik International
Russian troops have destroyed a container ship with ammunition delivered to the Ukrainian armed forces from Europe during their unloading at the Yuzhnyi port of the Odessa region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2024-10-06T12:33+0000
2024-10-06T12:33+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
odessa
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
iskander
iskander ballistic missile
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/02/1120387513_0:0:1733:975_1920x0_80_0_0_a67db64e3ec08eaac39d045342bad4fe.jpg
"The Iskander-M missile defense system of the Russian armed forces launched a missile strike at the unloading site of a container ship with ammunition in the Yuzhnyi port of the Novi Biliari settlement, Odessa region ... A naval vessel delivered a shipment of ammunition and weapons to the port of the Odessa region from Europe," the defense ministry said in a statement. The strike was carried out at the time of ammunition unloading and resulted in the detonation of munitions, the ministry said, adding that the vessel caught fire. The Russian aerospace forces have destroyed a Ukrainian military’s pantoon bridge over the Oskol River near the settlement of Horokhovatka in the Kharkov Region with a precise strike from an aerial bomb with a universal planning and correction module (UMPK), the ministry reported later in the day. At the time of the attack, the Ukrainian vehicle was transporting personnel for rotation, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240715/ukraines-manpower-ammunition-depot-hit-in-kharkov---underground-network-1119377178.html
odessa
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/02/1120387513_350:0:1686:1002_1920x0_80_0_0_2ad90058ceb49436fe42b200726960ed.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian troops, odessa region, ukrainian armed forces
russian troops, odessa region, ukrainian armed forces

Russia Hits Port in Odessa Region During Unloading of European Munitions

12:33 GMT 06.10.2024
© Sputnik / Министерство обороны РФ / Go to the mediabankServicemen of the Russian Southern Military District participate in military drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons
Servicemen of the Russian Southern Military District participate in military drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2024
© Sputnik / Министерство обороны РФ
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian troops have destroyed a container ship with ammunition delivered to the Ukrainian armed forces from Europe during their unloading at the Yuzhnyi port of the Odessa region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The Iskander-M missile defense system of the Russian armed forces launched a missile strike at the unloading site of a container ship with ammunition in the Yuzhnyi port of the Novi Biliari settlement, Odessa region ... A naval vessel delivered a shipment of ammunition and weapons to the port of the Odessa region from Europe," the defense ministry said in a statement.
The strike was carried out at the time of ammunition unloading and resulted in the detonation of munitions, the ministry said, adding that the vessel caught fire.
Combat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine's Manpower, Ammunition Depot Hit in Kharkov - Underground Network
15 July, 06:15 GMT
The Russian aerospace forces have destroyed a Ukrainian military’s pantoon bridge over the Oskol River near the settlement of Horokhovatka in the Kharkov Region with a precise strike from an aerial bomb with a universal planning and correction module (UMPK), the ministry reported later in the day.
At the time of the attack, the Ukrainian vehicle was transporting personnel for rotation, the ministry said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала