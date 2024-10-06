https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/russia-hits-port-in-odessa-region-during-unloading-of-european-munitions-1120443394.html

Russia Hits Port in Odessa Region During Unloading of European Munitions

Russian troops have destroyed a container ship with ammunition delivered to the Ukrainian armed forces from Europe during their unloading at the Yuzhnyi port of the Odessa region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Iskander-M missile defense system of the Russian armed forces launched a missile strike at the unloading site of a container ship with ammunition in the Yuzhnyi port of the Novi Biliari settlement, Odessa region ... A naval vessel delivered a shipment of ammunition and weapons to the port of the Odessa region from Europe," the defense ministry said in a statement. The strike was carried out at the time of ammunition unloading and resulted in the detonation of munitions, the ministry said, adding that the vessel caught fire. The Russian aerospace forces have destroyed a Ukrainian military’s pantoon bridge over the Oskol River near the settlement of Horokhovatka in the Kharkov Region with a precise strike from an aerial bomb with a universal planning and correction module (UMPK), the ministry reported later in the day. At the time of the attack, the Ukrainian vehicle was transporting personnel for rotation, the ministry said.

