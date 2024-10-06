International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Strike Starokonstantinov Airfield, Fuel Base Near Odessa
russia's special operation in ukraine
Russian forces struck a fuel base near Odessa and the Starokonstantinov airfield in the Khmelnytsky region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported."Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces targeted a fuel base near the city of Odessa, infrastructure at the Starokonstantinov airfield in the Khmelnytsky region, as well as UAV control points, concentrations of enemy manpower, and military equipment in 137 areas," the report said.Since the start of the special military operation, Ukraine’s losses include:Other developments:Battlegroup Tsentr:Battlegroup Zapad:Battlegroup Vostok:Battlegroup Yug:Battlegroup Sever:Battlegroup Dnepr:
Russian Forces Strike Starokonstantinov Airfield, Fuel Base Near Odessa

The Russia military also intercepted three HIMARS missiles and 68 fixed-wing drones.
Russian forces struck a fuel base near Odessa and the Starokonstantinov airfield in the Khmelnytsky region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces targeted a fuel base near the city of Odessa, infrastructure at the Starokonstantinov airfield in the Khmelnytsky region, as well as UAV control points, concentrations of enemy manpower, and military equipment in 137 areas," the report said.
Since the start of the special military operation, Ukraine’s losses include:
646 aircraft;
283 helicopters;
32,939 drones;
580 anti-aircraft missile systems;
18,532 tanks and other armored combat vehicles;
1,469 multiple launch rocket system vehicles;
15,680 field artillery guns and mortars;
26,973 other military vehicles.
Other developments:

Battlegroup Tsentr:
Repelled nine Ukrainian counterattacks, with the enemy losing up to 460 personnel.
Engaged and inflicted losses on Ukrainian brigades in the Donetsk People's Republic, including mechanized, airborne, territorial defense, and National Guard units.
Ukrainian losses included two pickup trucks, a 152 mm Msta-B howitzer, and a 122 mm D-30 howitzer.
Battlegroup Zapad:
Repelled three counterattacks by Ukrainian mechanized brigades.
Engaged Ukrainian tank and mechanized brigades in the Kharkov and Donetsk regions.
Ukrainian losses reached up to 400 personnel.
Battlegroup Vostok:
Gained better positions and inflicted losses on Ukrainian forces, including mechanized, motorized infantry, and National Guard units.
Repelled two Ukrainian counterattacks by territorial defense brigades.
Ukrainian losses included up to 120 personnel, two howitzers (US and UK-made), and several vehicles.
Battlegroup Yug:
Repelled four Ukrainian attacks and destroyed four ammunition depots.
Engaged several Ukrainian mechanized and infantry brigades, including National Guard units.
Ukrainian losses reached up to 530 personnel, with equipment losses including two Kozak armored vehicles, artillery pieces, and self-propelled guns.
Battlegroup Sever:
Ukrainian forces lost up to 50 personnel and two 122 mm D-30 howitzers in the Kharkov region.
Engaged Ukrainian motorized infantry and National Guard units.
Battlegroup Dnepr:
Destroyed up to 60 Ukrainian fighters, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and a radar station.
Engaged Ukrainian mechanized, mountain assault, Marine, and territorial defense brigades.
