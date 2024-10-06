https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/russian-forces-strike-starokonstantinov-airfield-fuel-base-near-odessa-1120440380.html

Russian Forces Strike Starokonstantinov Airfield, Fuel Base Near Odessa

Russian Forces Strike Starokonstantinov Airfield, Fuel Base Near Odessa

Sputnik International

Russian forces struck a fuel base near Odessa and the Starokonstantinov airfield in the Khmelnytsky region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

2024-10-06T09:43+0000

2024-10-06T09:43+0000

2024-10-06T10:11+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

odessa

russia

ukraine

russian ministry of defense

russian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120440219_0:129:2459:1512_1920x0_80_0_0_e03960e9946362056f76b6ffae7684bd.jpg

Russian forces struck a fuel base near Odessa and the Starokonstantinov airfield in the Khmelnytsky region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported."Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces targeted a fuel base near the city of Odessa, infrastructure at the Starokonstantinov airfield in the Khmelnytsky region, as well as UAV control points, concentrations of enemy manpower, and military equipment in 137 areas," the report said.Since the start of the special military operation, Ukraine’s losses include:Other developments:Battlegroup Tsentr:Battlegroup Zapad:Battlegroup Vostok:Battlegroup Yug:Battlegroup Sever:Battlegroup Dnepr:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/why-ukraine-plans-to-station-f-16-jets-at-starokonstantinov-airfield-and-how-could-russia-respond-1119486001.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240526/russia-strikes-ukrainian-airport-adapted-for-f-16-jets-blasts-energy-infrastructure-1118640860.html

odessa

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine