https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/trumps-rally-with-musk-tripled-prices-for-hotels-in-1-hour-proximity---correspondent-1120447297.html

Trump’s Rally With Musk Tripled Prices for Hotels in 1 Hour Proximity - Correspondent

Trump’s Rally With Musk Tripled Prices for Hotels in 1 Hour Proximity - Correspondent

Sputnik International

Saturday’s presidential rally of former President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s attendance at the event has tripled hotel prices in about an hour's proximity, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

2024-10-06T16:10+0000

2024-10-06T16:10+0000

2024-10-06T16:10+0000

americas

us

donald trump

elon musk

pennsylvania

donald trump assassination attempt

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097219630_0:0:2485:1398_1920x0_80_0_0_3dae29d99f55d1877b95bdf3f6d8a8dd.jpg

"Everything is sold out," Ian, who attended the rally, also shared his feelings. "I had to leave my current hotel and go to a two-star for a lot of money, which stinks, and the sheets have cigarette burns." The Sputnik correspondent also had difficulty finding a place, as everything was sold out within an hour's proximity, and prices skyrocketed for low-rated accommodations. For example, a hotel that normally costs $65 increased to $350 while at the same time no rooms were available anymore. The rally was held in the small town of Butler, Pennsylvania, and attended by over 60,000 people who came from all over the American North East. Elon Musk also attended the press conference, announcing his support the day before. The entrepreneur has been vocal in his public support for Trump since the assassination attempt against the former president. Butler became historical as, Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate Trump at a campaign rally in Butler on July 13. The gunman shot Trump in the ear, killing one audience member and wounding two others. A Secret Service sniper killed Crooks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/elon-musk-supports-trump-at-campaign-event-in-butler-1120437084.html

americas

pennsylvania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, elon musk, pennsylvania, 2024 us presidential election, trump rally