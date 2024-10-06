https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/elon-musk-supports-trump-at-campaign-event-in-butler-1120437084.html

Elon Musk Supports Trump at Campaign Event in Butler

Sputnik International

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk came on Sunday to support Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign event in the city of Butler, Pennsylvania, where an assassination attempt had been made on the former president in the summer, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

2024-10-06T05:11+0000

2024-10-06T05:11+0000

2024-10-06T07:27+0000

world

elon musk

donald trump

pennsylvania

republican

democrats

us

2024 us presidential election

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120436911_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_aee5ee1171276939af1aae19256f6894.jpg

"President Trump — he must win," Musk said at the rally, adding that Democrats want to limit freedom of speech. The owner of the X social network noted that "we had one president who couldn't climb a flight of stairs and another who was fist pumping after getting shot," referring to US President Joe Biden and Trump, respectively. Elon Musk urged the US citizens to vote for Donald Trump during the former president's rally in Pennsylvania, a Sputnik correspondent reported."President Trump must win to preserve constitution, democracy and America," he added, emphasizing several times that the voter registration deadline is approaching.Elon Musk said that the United States would become a “single-party socialist state” if former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump does not win the presidential election.Elon Musk has been vocal in his public support for Trump since the assassination attempt against the former president.On July 13, Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate Trump at a campaign rally in Butler. The gunman shot Trump in the ear, killing one audience member and wounding two others. A Secret Service sniper killed Crooks.Trump Criticizes Harris for Foreign Aid Instead of Payments to Hurricane VictimsRepublican presidential candidate Donald Trump criticized on Sunday the US administration, represented by US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, for low payments to hurricane victims, while billions of dollars were being sent to foreign countries.The death toll from Hurricane Helene, which hit southeastern US regions, increased to at least 227 people, media reported earlier. The hurricane seriously damaged the US power grid. According to poweroutage.us, about one million customers were left without electricity, most of them live in the states of North and South Carolina. Local operator Duke Energy said in connection with this that the energy infrastructure was "literally washed away." In addition, water, communication and transportation systems were damaged.US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said earlier that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) did not have enough funds to deal with the consequences of the storm for the remainder of the hurricane season.President Joe Biden, for his part, called on Congress this week to approve additional funding as soon as possible, but a vote on the issue is not expected until November 12. Biden also suggested that he could ask Congress again for additional funds before the end of his term in January, as costs are expected to rise significantly as damage from the storm is assessed.Tens of Thousands Gather at Trump’s Rally in PennsylvaniaTens of thousands of US citizens and personal fans of US presidential candidate Donald Trump have gathered in Butler, Pennsylvania, where an attempt on his life was made in July, a Sputnik corespondent reported on Saturday.The main viewing area is filled, and many more attendees are standing in the surroundings. People are excited, chanting “USA, USA, USA!”The estimated number of visitors is over 60,000.The security services are working extra hard, guarding the roofs with snipers, deploying security dogs and horses and thoroughly checking everyone's belongings.There are many tents selling Trump’s photos on clothing, key chains, hats and signs. Booths can be found as far as several miles out of the rally site.

2024

News

en_EN

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

