Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses About 200 Soldiers in Russia's Kursk Direction in Past Day
The Russian forces have eliminated about 200 Ukrainian soldiers, an artillery gun, three mortars and an electronic warfare station in the border areas of Russia's Kursk Region in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
“The Ukrainian armed forces have lost about 200 servicemen over the past 24 hours, while seven units of equipment have been destroyed, including: an artillery gun, three mortars, two vehicles and an electronic warfare station. One Ukrainian serviceman surrendered,” the ministry said in a statement. Russia's Battlegroup Sever has repelled four Ukrainian counterattacks near Plekhovo settlement in the Kursk Region, the ministry said, adding that the Russian units also repelled two Ukrainian attempts to cross the border near Novy Put settlement. Overall, Ukraine has lost over 20,800 soldiers and 136 tanks in the Kursk Region since clashes erupted there, the defense ministry said.
12:36 GMT 06.10.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian forces have eliminated about 200 Ukrainian soldiers, an artillery gun, three mortars and an electronic warfare station in the border areas of Russia's Kursk Region in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
“The Ukrainian armed forces have lost about 200 servicemen over the past 24 hours, while seven units of equipment have been destroyed, including: an artillery gun, three mortars, two vehicles and an electronic warfare station. One Ukrainian serviceman surrendered,” the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Sever has repelled four Ukrainian counterattacks near Plekhovo settlement in the Kursk Region, the ministry said, adding that the Russian units also repelled two Ukrainian attempts to cross the border near Novy Put settlement.
Overall, Ukraine has lost over 20,800 soldiers and 136 tanks in the Kursk Region since clashes erupted there, the defense ministry said.
