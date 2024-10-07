https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/global-south-diplomats-showing-interest-in-russias-position-on-ukraine---russian-diplomat-1120451998.html

Global South Diplomats Showing Interest in Russia's Position on Ukraine - Russian Diplomat

Representatives for the Global South countries in Vienna show a deep interest in Russia's position Ukraine, says a Russian diplomat.

According to the diplomat, the Russian delegation in Vienna has no illusions that international organizations', including the OSCE's, ability to give any adequate response to the crimes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the support of a number of Western countries, but for Russian diplomacy this is not an obstacle to covering the real situation both in the special operation zone and in the Kursk region. Earlier, the diplomat stated that the OSCE leadership had not condemned the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Kursk region. At 5:30 a.m. on August 6, Ukrainian Armed Forces units launched an offensive to seize territory in the Kursk region, their advance was stopped, Russia's Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said. He emphasized that the operation in the Kursk region would be completed by defeating the enemy and reaching the state border. As the Russian Defense Ministry reported on October 6, during the fighting in the Kursk region, the enemy lost more than 20,800 soldiers and 136 tanks. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Kiev regime had carried out a provocation, was conducting indiscriminate shooting, including at civilian targets. Putin said that the enemy would receive a worthy response, all goals facing Russia would be achieved. In the Kursk, as well as the Belgorod and Bryansk regions, a counter-terrorism operation regime is in effect to ensure the safety of citizens.

russian position on ukraine, global south support of russia