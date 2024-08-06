International
The Other Ukraine Political Movement Seeks OSCE Meeting on Zelensky's Illegitimacy
The Other Ukraine Political Movement Seeks OSCE Meeting on Zelensky's Illegitimacy
The political movement, The Other Ukraine, has appealed to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to assess how Volodymyr Zelensky - no longer a legitimate president - has usurped power in the country, opposition Ukrainian politician and chairman of the movement's council, Viktor Medvedchuk, wrote in an article.
The movement has sent its appeal to Head of the Council of Europe Office in Ukraine Maciej Janczak, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ian Borg, and all foreign ambassadors of countries accredited in Ukraine. The Other Ukraine calls for condemning the violations of human rights and freedom in Ukraine, and appropriate measures to restore constitutional order in the country.The address to the ambassadors also calls to ensure the respect for human rights and fundamental freedom of the people and the media, the rule of law and democratic principles that affect global security, and to condemn the actions of Zelensky, who have usurped power and pursued the path of destruction of the Ukrainian people."We are convinced that the criminal regime of Zelensky should receive an objective and qualified assessment by the Council of Europe and diplomatic missions in Ukraine, for being a threat to peace, and for provoking a full-scale WW III," Medvedchuk said.
The Other Ukraine Political Movement Seeks OSCE Meeting on Zelensky's Illegitimacy

13:52 GMT 06.08.2024
The political movement, The Other Ukraine, has appealed to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to assess how Volodymyr Zelensky - no longer a legitimate president - has usurped power in the country, opposition Ukrainian politician and chairman of the movement's council, Viktor Medvedchuk, wrote in an article.
The movement has sent its appeal to Head of the Council of Europe Office in Ukraine Maciej Janczak, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ian Borg, and all foreign ambassadors of countries accredited in Ukraine. The Other Ukraine calls for condemning the violations of human rights and freedom in Ukraine, and appropriate measures to restore constitutional order in the country.

"The appeal to the Chairman-in-Office of the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Ian Borg, on the violations of constitutional legal order, human rights and freedom, the rule of law and democratic principles of people's power in Ukraine, calls for convening of an extended meeting of the Permanent Council to consider the facts mentioned in the appeal; including the usurpation of power by Zelensky who has lost his legitimacy [as president], discrimination of Ukrainian citizens on the basis of language, religion and political beliefs, manifestations of aggressive nationalism, and Nazi methods to intimidate the [Ukrainian] population and to fight the opposition," the statement read.

A view of damaged houses in Avdeyevka, Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2024
World
Ukrainian Opposition Politician Envisions Scenarios for Ending Ukraine Conflict
22 February, 12:49 GMT
The address to the ambassadors also calls to ensure the respect for human rights and fundamental freedom of the people and the media, the rule of law and democratic principles that affect global security, and to condemn the actions of Zelensky, who have usurped power and pursued the path of destruction of the Ukrainian people.
"We are convinced that the criminal regime of Zelensky should receive an objective and qualified assessment by the Council of Europe and diplomatic missions in Ukraine, for being a threat to peace, and for provoking a full-scale WW III," Medvedchuk said.

Medvedchuk, who was charged with treason and financing terrorism in Ukraine, was transferred to Russia as part of a prisoner exchange in 2022. The politician, stripped of both his citizenship and a parliamentary mandate in Ukraine, considers the criminal cases against him to be political persecution.

