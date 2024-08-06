https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/the-other-ukraine-political-movement-seeks-osce-meeting-on-zelenskys-illegitimacy-1119657242.html

The Other Ukraine Political Movement Seeks OSCE Meeting on Zelensky's Illegitimacy

The political movement, The Other Ukraine, has appealed to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to assess how Volodymyr Zelensky - no longer a legitimate president - has usurped power in the country, opposition Ukrainian politician and chairman of the movement's council, Viktor Medvedchuk, wrote in an article.

The movement has sent its appeal to Head of the Council of Europe Office in Ukraine Maciej Janczak, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ian Borg, and all foreign ambassadors of countries accredited in Ukraine. The Other Ukraine calls for condemning the violations of human rights and freedom in Ukraine, and appropriate measures to restore constitutional order in the country.The address to the ambassadors also calls to ensure the respect for human rights and fundamental freedom of the people and the media, the rule of law and democratic principles that affect global security, and to condemn the actions of Zelensky, who have usurped power and pursued the path of destruction of the Ukrainian people."We are convinced that the criminal regime of Zelensky should receive an objective and qualified assessment by the Council of Europe and diplomatic missions in Ukraine, for being a threat to peace, and for provoking a full-scale WW III," Medvedchuk said.

