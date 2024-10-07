https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/israeli-hostage-presumed-to-be-held-by-hamas-confirmed-dead---reports-1120458058.html

Israeli Hostage, Presumed to Be Held by Hamas, Confirmed Dead - Reports

Idan Shtivi, who was believed to have been abducted by fighters from the Palestinian Hamas movement, was confirmed to have been killed during the October 7, 2023 attack, while his body was taken to the Gaza Strip, Israeli Channel 12 reported on Monday.

The Israel Defense Forces informed Shtivi's family that he had been killed during the Nova music festival and that his body was being held in the Gaza Strip. He was pronounced dead based on Israeli military intelligence and the conclusion of an Israeli health panel. Shtivi's family lost contact with him after the Hamas invasion, and although it was later revealed that he was being held hostage, no information about his condition was available. The Israeli authorities estimate that 101 hostages remain in Hamas captivity, while 154 people, including the bodies of the deceased, have been returned. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The IDF launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has exceeded 41,800, according to the latest data from the enclave's health ministry

