Death Toll From Israeli Strike on Gaza Mosque Rises to 24 - Report

The death toll from Israel's strike on a mosque sheltering displaced persons in the city of Deir al Balah in the central Gaza Strip has risen to 24, Palestinian news agency Shehab reported on Sunday.

Previously, the Al Jazeera TV channel reported 21 deaths. On Saturday night, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a strike on a school and the Shuhada al-Aqsa mosque in the Gaza Strip town of Deir al Balah, where it said the command centers of Palestinian movement Hamas had been hosted. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid.The IDF launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of freeing hostages and defeating Hamas. The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has exceeded 41,800, according to the latest data from the enclave's health ministry.

