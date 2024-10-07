International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/over-70-of-kazakh-citizens-vote-for-construction-of-first-nuclear-power-plant-in-country-1120458486.html
Over 70% of Kazakh Citizens Vote for Construction of First Nuclear Power Plant in Country
Over 70% of Kazakh Citizens Vote for Construction of First Nuclear Power Plant in Country
Sputnik International
A total of 71.12% of Kazakh citizens voted in favor of the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan during Sunday referendum, with a turnout of 63.66%, Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission said on Monday.
2024-10-07T11:03+0000
2024-10-07T11:03+0000
world
nuclear power plant
kazakhstan
kassym-jomart tokayev
kazakhstan
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
commonwealth of independent states
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105523/66/1055236684_0:100:3287:1948_1920x0_80_0_0_8b7cf3a373e761d993d6e16ff0534386.jpg
"The number of citizens who took part in the referendum was 7,820,204 people or 63.66% of the number of citizens entitled to participate in the referendum. The number of citizens who voted for a positive decision on the referendum question was 5,561,937 people or 71.12%," the election commission said in a statement. The observer mission of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) did not reveal any violations during the referendum in Kazakhstan, mission member Natalia Budarina told Sputnik later in the day. Deputy Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Oleg Kopylov also said that the SCO observer mission recognized the referendum as free and legitimate. The observer mission of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) also believes that the referendum on the construction of the NPP was open and transparent, the head of the mission, Sadi Jafarov, said on Monday. On Sunday, Kazakhstan held a referendum on the construction of the first nuclear power plant in the country. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that if approved by the people, the construction and operation of the plant should be carried out by an international consortium. In June 2022, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said that the nuclear power plant was planned to be built on the shores of Lake Balkhash in the village of Ulken in the Almaty Region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/central-asian-nations-azerbaijan-to-hold-joint-military-drills-in-kazakhstan-from-monday-1119287010.html
kazakhstan
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105523/66/1055236684_277:0:3008:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_df2a1f6e1a957f0ab9e1693c4499525c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
kazakh citizens, nuclear power plant in kazakhstan, kazakhstan's central election commission
kazakh citizens, nuclear power plant in kazakhstan, kazakhstan's central election commission

Over 70% of Kazakh Citizens Vote for Construction of First Nuclear Power Plant in Country

11:03 GMT 07.10.2024
© Sputnik / Aleksey Babushkin / Go to the mediabankViews of Astana
Views of Astana - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2024
© Sputnik / Aleksey Babushkin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
ASTANA (Sputnik) - A total of 71.12% of Kazakh citizens voted in favor of the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan during Sunday referendum, with a turnout of 63.66%, Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission said on Monday.
"The number of citizens who took part in the referendum was 7,820,204 people or 63.66% of the number of citizens entitled to participate in the referendum. The number of citizens who voted for a positive decision on the referendum question was 5,561,937 people or 71.12%," the election commission said in a statement.
The observer mission of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) did not reveal any violations during the referendum in Kazakhstan, mission member Natalia Budarina told Sputnik later in the day.
Deputy Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Oleg Kopylov also said that the SCO observer mission recognized the referendum as free and legitimate.
The observer mission of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) also believes that the referendum on the construction of the NPP was open and transparent, the head of the mission, Sadi Jafarov, said on Monday.
Servicemen are seen during a combat training - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2024
Military
Central Asian Nations, Azerbaijan to Hold Joint Military Drills in Kazakhstan From Monday
8 July, 08:59 GMT
On Sunday, Kazakhstan held a referendum on the construction of the first nuclear power plant in the country. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that if approved by the people, the construction and operation of the plant should be carried out by an international consortium. In June 2022, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said that the nuclear power plant was planned to be built on the shores of Lake Balkhash in the village of Ulken in the Almaty Region.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала