Central Asian Nations, Azerbaijan to Hold Joint Military Drills in Kazakhstan From Monday
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan will hold joint military drills, Birlestik-2024 (Unification-2024), together with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan starting Monday, the Kazakh Defense Ministry said.